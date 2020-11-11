DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Real Estate Corestate shows significant recovery in third quarter of 2020 - financial outlook for the full year confirmed 11.11.2020 / 07:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregated revenues and gains of € 143m, EBITDA of € 46m and adjusted net profit of € 21m

Solid organic growth in real estate AuM of +4.1% in 2020

HFS mezzanine business shows strength despite crisis

Net debt down significantly to € 449m

CIO Hübener optimistic for 2021

Frankfurt, 11 November 2020. Corestate Capital Group (Corestate), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, announced today its results for the third quarter of 2020. According to this, the core business, real estate assets under management, has grown organically by 4.1% to € 25.2bn since the start of the year. Assets under management including non-real-estate assets came to € 28.4bn as at 30 September 2020. The figures reflect the recovery in key areas of the market for real estate investments following setbacks due to COVID-19 in the second quarter.

In the first nine months of 2020, Corestate generated aggregated revenues and gains of € 142.7m (previous year: € 185.6m), EBITDA of € 46.1m (previous year: € 100.1m) and adjusted net profit of € 20.8m (previous year: € 67.6m). Net profit stood at € 4.4m (previous year: € 51.3m).

Net financial debt fell significantly to € 449m (end of June 2020: € 530m). The financial leverage ratio, the ratio of net financial liabilities to EBITDA, was 3.7x (end of June 2020: 4.0x). The company reaffirms the medium-term target corridor of 2.0x to 3.0x based on the debt reduction already announced.

Helvetic Financial Services (HFS), Corestate's mezzanine financing subsidiary, looks back on a solid fund year 2019/2020 (end of fund year: 31 October). Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the HFS financing funds have been able to build on their leading position in the market and deliver stable returns for investors. The success factors that have proven important, especially in times of crisis, include broad diversification across more than 50 individual investments and a clear focus on attractive residential development projects in metropolitan areas, as well as professional and active fund management. Moreover, banks and other market players are currently taking a restrained approach towards mezzanine commitments for real estate. This is having a very beneficial effect on the excellent market position and growth prospects of HFS, with its current fund volume of roughly € 1.3bn. Accordingly, the pipeline of potential new projects has reached a record level.