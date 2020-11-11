 

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: sales in the 9-month period of 2020 slightly declining, EBITDA stable

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 07:00  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
AlzChem Group AG: sales in the 9-month period of 2020 slightly declining, EBITDA stable

11.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trostberg, November 11, 2020 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, generated consolidated sales of EUR 278.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, compared to EUR 287.7 million in the 9-month period of 2019. The slight growth in the Specialty Chemicals segment was offset by a stronger overall decline in the Basics & Intermediates and Other & Holding segments. Here, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic became particularly apparent in the 3rd quarter of 2020. Volumes for the metallurgy and automotive sectors were particularly affected. Nevertheless, high diversification with a very broad product base remains the unique selling point and stable backbone of the AlzChem Group, because on the one hand it secures the sales development in this challenging environment on the downside and on the other hand it offers significant future potential. It should also be emphasized that the supply chain was kept stable throughout, thus ensuring unrestricted production operations throughout the entire 9-month period of 2020.

The earnings performance in the reporting period was satisfactory overall. Despite the slight decrease in sales, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 41.1 million reached the previous year's level of EUR 41.4 million, equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 14.8% (9M 2019: 14.4%). The lower raw material prices and the effects of the programs for digitization and process and cost optimization had a particularly positive impact here, which together led to a significant reduction in the cost of materials ratio from 39% to 36%. Depreciation and amortization increased as planned by EUR 3.4 million due to the investments and completion of new plants at the end of the previous year. Overall, this results in a consolidated result for the first nine months of 2020 of EUR 14.0 million after EUR 17.0 million in the prior-year period.

