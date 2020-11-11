PCI Biotech third quarter 2020 results

fimaChem

*The first patient has been enrolled in the RELEASE study in South Korea, less than three months after opening of the first study site in Asia. All the nine planned study sites in South Korea and Taiwan are now open, with initial good screening activity

*Several initiatives are being implemented in the RELEASE study to recoup long-term recruitment projections. Besides going into Asia, the most important initiative is the protocol amendment made to expand the eligible patient population. Full approvals of the protocol amendment are received in 10 European countries, South Korea, Taiwan and US. Seven sites are pending local ethic approvals and the focus is now on achieving the remaining approvals

*A total of 45 RELEASE study sites are open by end-October 2020 across EU, US and Asia and 38 of these sites are open under the new amended protocol

*The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new recruitment initiatives for the RELEASE study cannot yet be fully established. The second wave of the pandemic is currently sweeping over many countries, but we are seeing early indications of increased screening activity after implementation of the new amended protocol and the opening of Asian sites. The situation is more uncertain in the US and the implementation of the new amendment by local ethics is still pending at most sites, so first patient enrolled in the US may slide into 2021

*The company continues to have full focus on enrolment of patients into the RELEASE study. The expected timeline for the planned interim analysis is retained as a range from 2H 2022 to 1H 2023

fimaVacc

*A new research collaboration is established with DCprime to explore novel cancer vaccination concepts. DCprime is a clinical stage, privately held cancer immunotherapy focused company and the companies will perform an extensive evaluation of technology compatibility and synergy based on preclinical studies. The results will be evaluated and explored for the potential for further development and partnership

fimaNAc

*In October 2020 PCI Biotech was informed that AstraZeneca elected not to enter into a definitive agreement for the fimaNAC technology. Encouraging preclinical results have continued to be achieved with the fimaNAC platform in this collaboration and the decision not to enter into a definitive agreement is primarily based on a strategic evaluation by AstraZeneca’s of their current development needs. The companies will work together to publish the preclinical results from this collaboration