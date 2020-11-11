Annual report 2019/20 (Earnings release)

In the year when the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambu continued to grow rapidly, posting organic growth of 26%, and exceeded sales of 1 million single-use endoscopes.

"We achieved important milestones to fulfil our aspiration of becoming the world’s most innovative single-use endoscopy player. Last year, we executed a major expansion of our commercial infrastructure globally and entered important endoscopy markets: GI and urology. Furthermore, we continued to rapidly scale up our R&D modular engine and further expand our pipeline. Over the next three years, we expect to introduce twenty new single-use endoscopes and monitors – which is eight more than we have previously announced. Our strategy is to provide healthcare systems and patients around the world with the most comprehensive portfolio of technologically advanced products that are convenient, affordable and without risk of contamination," says CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez.