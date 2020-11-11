 

Talenom is organising a Capital Markets Day today – the company’s vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs

Talenom Plc, Press release, 11 November 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EET

Talenom is organising a Capital Markets Day today – the company’s vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs

Talenom is holding a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and the media today from 9:00 to 11:00 EET. The event is intended to present Talenom’s strategy of profitable growth and, among other things, the new banking services and small customer concept announced on 26 October 2020.

“With its new services, Talenom also released its new vision: unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs. Talenom’s strategy is still based on making day-to-day life easier for entrepreneur customers, highly automated accounting services and proactively taking care of customers. In addition to organic growth, Talenom’s objective is to export its expertise to new markets in Europe and to grow through acquisitions as well,” says Talenom’s CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala. 

“The small customer concept opens up an entirely new target market for Talenom in Finland – the small customer sector of SMEs, consisting of companies with net sales of under 400,000 euros. The size of the market is approximately 40% of the accounting market. The small customer sector requires its very own service offering, which we are now able to provide,” continues Otto-Pekka Huhtala. 

“The implementation of our growth strategy is supported by the digital transformation of the accounting and banking sector, facilitated in part by legislative changes. Due to the new e-Invoicing Directive that came into force in April 2020, companies have the right to receive an e-invoice from another company. The Payment Services Directive PSD2 obligates opening up bank interfaces across the EU, which lowers banks’ service fees and Basel regulations have tightened the solvency requirements of banks, for instance, which has created the need for new financing channels for SMEs,” says Huhtala.

Development of automation continues

During the past few years, Talenom has invested especially in improving process efficiency. Particular progress has been made in simplifying the accounting process, in which the number of intermediate stages has been successfully reduced.

The focus is now shifting back to the development of automation. Talenom’s objective is to raise the degree of automation in accounting and payroll service to 100%. The degree of automation is currently slightly over 70% in the accounting production line and approximately 25% in payroll service.

