 

IMCD reports 8% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (11 November 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2020 results.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Gross profit growth of 6% to EUR 485.7 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA increase of 8% to EUR 189.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
• Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 9% to EUR 130.8 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)
• Cash earnings per share increased by 8% to EUR 2.46 (first nine months of 2019: EUR 2.26)
• 4 November, acquisition of 70% of the outstanding shares of Signet Excipients Private Limited, one of the leading distributors of excipients in India

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "IMCD reports strong results in the first nine months with an operating EBITA growth of 8% (11% fx adjusted). Cash flow (+EUR 29 million) was strong with a cash conversion margin of 87.5%. During Q3, our gross profit increased by 5% (fx adjusted 10%) and our operating EBITA by 11% (fx adjusted 17%). All regions contributed to this outcome. We are very pleased with these results considering the challenging market conditions that we are still facing due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to strong operational performance in the third quarter, we also achieved successes in the further execution of our strategy, with acquisitions in Brazil, Finland, and most notably India, where we reached an agreement to acquire 70% of the shares of Signet Excipients, thus increasing our presence in the high-growth APAC region and delivering on our ambition to strengthen our global business in the distribution of pharmaceutical excipients."

Attached, please find the full press release.

Attachment


IMCD Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMCD reports 8% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2020 ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (11 November 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2020 results. HIGHLIGHTS • Gross profit growth of 6% to EUR …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
IMCD to acquire the API business of Peak International
04.11.20
IMCD completes the acquisition of Signet Excipients Private Limited