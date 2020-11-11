IMCD reports 8% EBITA growth in the first nine months of 2020

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (11 November 2020) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first nine months 2020 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Gross profit growth of 6% to EUR 485.7 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)

• Operating EBITA increase of 8% to EUR 189.9 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)

• Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 9% to EUR 130.8 million (+11% on a constant currency basis)

• Cash earnings per share increased by 8% to EUR 2.46 (first nine months of 2019: EUR 2.26)

• 4 November, acquisition of 70% of the outstanding shares of Signet Excipients Private Limited, one of the leading distributors of excipients in India