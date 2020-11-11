DGAP-News: Bechtle AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results Bechtle Raises Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year 11.11.2020 / 07:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Revenue in Q3 goes up 7.4 per cent to €1.4 billion

- EBIT and EBT each up 25.7 per cent

- Margin significantly above prior year

- Very strong cash flow development

Neckarsulm, 11 November 2020 - Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the persisting uncertainties, Bechtle AG continued to grow in the third quarter of 2020. From July to September 2020, the revenue went up 7.4 per cent to €1.4 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 25.7 per cent to €73.3 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to €71.7 million, and the EBT margin improved from 4.5 to 5.2 per cent. As of 30 September 2020, Bechtle had a total of 12,055 employees, 809 or 7.2 per cent more than in the prior year.

"We are extremely pleased with the performance in the third quarter. The revenue growth again reached high single-digit figures, and the earnings performance was much better than expected. Bechtle is very competitive, and our business model has proved to be highly crisis-resistant," explains Dr. Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.

System House & Managed Services Maintain High Growth Level

As in the prior quarters, the IT System House & Managed Services segment again recorded strong revenue growth, with an increase of 9.7 per cent to €917.9 million. At 24.3 per cent, the growth was especially strong in Austria and Switzerland. In Germany, the revenue growth amounted to 7.3 per cent. Both the project business with modern workplace solutions as well as the business with multi cloud architectures delivered profitable growth. Bechtle generated further positive business impulses from its portfolio of IT infrastructure services and security services. For these reasons and due to cost savings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, EBIT in the third quarter of 2020 increased 24.9 per cent to €50.0 million, and the EBIT margin improved from 4.8 to 5.5 per cent.