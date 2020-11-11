 

DGAP-News Formycon Reports its Nine-month Figures for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 07:30  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous
Formycon Reports its Nine-month Figures for 2020

11.11.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 



Press Release // November 11, 2020

Formycon Reports its Nine-month Figures for 2020

- Group turnover and other earnings total EUR 23.5 million

- EBITDA is EUR -2.0 million and corresponds to expectations

- Group revenues for 2020 remain forecast to be EUR 35.0 to 40.0 million

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) has today announced its figures for the first nine months of the 2020 fiscal year.

Sales and other income of the Formycon Group totaled EUR 23.5 million as of September 30 of this year (prior year period: EUR 26.8 million). Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation on fixed assets and intangible assets (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -2.0 million (previous year: balanced at EUR 0.0 million). The operating result (EBIT) as well as the net result amounted to a rounded EUR -2.7 million (previous year: EUR -0.7 million each) and were thus in line with the forecasts. Formycon is consistently working on building and developing its own pipeline and is investing in organizational development, such as the expansion of internal capacities and far-reaching measures to further digitalize processes.

The reported sales revenues result from reimbursements for development work in the licensed-out projects or projects developed in partnership (FYB201, FYB202 and FYB203). For the 2020 fiscal year, revenues of between EUR 35.0 and 40.0 million are still anticipated at Group level.

The Formycon Group's stocks of liquid assets, which comprise cash, checks, bank deposits and securities, totaled EUR 19.2 million as of September 30, 2020. Including short-term receivables from deliveries and services, as well as other assets worth around EUR 4.3 million, the Formycon Group held liquid assets totaling EUR 23.6 million on the day of reporting. The cash capital increase announced in October 2020 with gross proceeds of EUR 25.75 million, which was fully subscribed by the strategic investor the Active Ownership Group, has now been fully implemented. The company's liquid assets have increased accordingly to almost EUR 50 million.

Seite 1 von 4
Formycon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Formycon Reports its Nine-month Figures for 2020 DGAP-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous Formycon Reports its Nine-month Figures for 2020 11.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Press Release // November 11, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Anleger-Metriken: Makara Mining Corp. skizziert den Fahrplan zum Near Term Production Explorer.
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac veröffentlicht detaillierte Interimsdaten der Phase 1-Studie seines ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Ausblick 2021 für Nagarro SE
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG nimmt außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen vor und passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Highlight Group maintains positive earnings development in Q3 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG updates terms and conditions of the convertible bond ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
DGAP-News: CatalYm raises EUR50 million to advance GDF-15 antibody into clinical trials for ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Digitaler Störungsassistent verbessert Kundenservice
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020 (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
09.11.20
Formycon: Erster Proband mit FYB202 behandelt
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab), bekannt (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon and Bioeq announce Launch of Phase III Study of FYB202, a Biosimilar Candidate for Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab)
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon und Bioeq geben Start der Phase-III-Studie mit FYB202, einem Biosimilar-Kandidat zu Stelara(R)* (Ustekinumab), bekannt
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informiert über modifizierte Einreichungsstrategie für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB201 (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informs about the modified BLA-Submission Strategy for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate FYB201
05.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon informiert über modifizierte Einreichungsstrategie für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB201
02.11.20
DGAP-News: Formycon lädt zur virtuellen Hauptversammlung am 10. Dezember 2020 ein (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
2.041
Formycon AG - Informationssammelthread