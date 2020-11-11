BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 10 Nov 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 24.5879
|£ 21.6749
|Estimated MTD return
|1.86 %
|1.55 %
|Estimated YTD return
|7.37 %
|5.03 %
|Estimated ITD return
|145.88 %
|116.75 %
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 18.50
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-24.76 %
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,550.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-28.49 %
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
