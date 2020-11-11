 

Bavarian Nordic Announces Interim Results for the First Nine Months of 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 11, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today its interim financial results for the first nine months of 2020 and business progress for the third quarter of 2020. The Company raises its EBITDA guidance from DKK 675 million to DKK 725 million and upgrades year-end guidance on cash.

Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: “While during the third quarter of 2020 we successfully continued the transformational initiatives linked to the commercialization of Bavarian Nordic, the global COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately impacted many parts of our business. The markets for Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur have been adversely impacted by the measures taken to combat COVID-19 and the decline in the travel segment. In contrast, the sales of JYNNEOS have been more robust and resilient allowing us to maintain our revenue expectations for the year and with operational savings we are pleased to upgrade this year’s EBITDA guidance, as well as our year-end cash position. Due to the expected continued challenges from COVID-19 and the added risks associated with potentially low rates of RSV next year, we have decided to postpone the planned Phase 3 efficacy trial for our RSV vaccine candidate. To maintain the momentum of this program we are planning to conduct a human challenge trial to evaluate the efficacy of our promising RSV vaccine candidate. Data from this trial, which is expected during the second half of 2021, will provide the first insights into the protective efficacy of our vaccine, while also further de-risking the planned Phase 3 trial that will now commence in 2022.”

Financial highlights

  • Total revenues in the first nine months were DKK 1,623 million comprised of DKK 1,434 million from combined product sales, DKK 67 million from a milestone payment from Janssen related to the European approval of the Ebola vaccine and DKK 123 million from contract work.
  • Revenues in third quarter totaled DKK 558 million comprised of DKK 188 million from sale of Rabipur/RabAvert, DKK 160 million from sale of JYNNEOS, DKK 110 million from sale of Encepur, DKK 67 million from the milestone payment from Janssen and DKK 33 million from contract work.
  • EBITDA in the first nine months was DKK 1,001 million, including other operating income of DKK 628 million from the sale of Priority Review Voucher.
  • Strong cash position of DKK 2,569 million at end of the period, excluding unutilized credit facilities of DKK 244 million.
  • Full-year guidance on revenue maintained at DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA guidance raised from DKK 675 million to DKK 725 million. The securities, cash and cash equivalents at year-end is now expected to be DKK 1,600 million, DKK 100 million higher than previously guided, as result of improved EBITDA and changes in working capital assumptions.
DKK million Q3 2020 Q3 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 2020 Guidance
Revenue 558 144 1,623 372 1,900
EBITDA 163 (82) 1,001 (255) 725
Securities, cash and cash equivalents 2,569 1,496 2,569 1,496 1,600*

* Cash guidance includes the EUR 30 million loan from the European Investment Bank as cash, which is currently not drawn upon.

Disclaimer

