Bavarian Nordic Announces Interim Results for the First Nine Months of 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 11, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today its interim financial results for the first nine months of 2020 and business progress for the third quarter of 2020. The Company raises its EBITDA guidance from DKK 675 million to DKK 725 million and upgrades year-end guidance on cash.

Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: “While during the third quarter of 2020 we successfully continued the transformational initiatives linked to the commercialization of Bavarian Nordic, the global COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately impacted many parts of our business. The markets for Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur have been adversely impacted by the measures taken to combat COVID-19 and the decline in the travel segment. In contrast, the sales of JYNNEOS have been more robust and resilient allowing us to maintain our revenue expectations for the year and with operational savings we are pleased to upgrade this year’s EBITDA guidance, as well as our year-end cash position. Due to the expected continued challenges from COVID-19 and the added risks associated with potentially low rates of RSV next year, we have decided to postpone the planned Phase 3 efficacy trial for our RSV vaccine candidate. To maintain the momentum of this program we are planning to conduct a human challenge trial to evaluate the efficacy of our promising RSV vaccine candidate. Data from this trial, which is expected during the second half of 2021, will provide the first insights into the protective efficacy of our vaccine, while also further de-risking the planned Phase 3 trial that will now commence in 2022.”