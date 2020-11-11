 

DGAP-News home24 SE: home24 reports Q3 2020 with 54% revenue growth and 13%-points profitability improvement, and upgrades its guidance for FY 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 07:50  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Change in Forecast
home24 SE: home24 reports Q3 2020 with 54% revenue growth and 13%-points profitability improvement, and upgrades its guidance for FY 2020

11.11.2020 / 07:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

home24 reports Q3 2020 with 54% revenue growth and 13%-points profitability improvement, and upgrades its guidance for FY 2020

  • home24 demonstrated currency-adjusted revenue growth to EUR 118 million in Q3 2020 of 54% year-over-year, driven by both new customer growth and existing customer engagement.
  • At the same time, profitability improved by 13%-points in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year in Q3 2020, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4%.
  • Cash flow was again positive in Q3 2020 and thus also during the last twelve months.
  • Revenues amounted to EUR 339 million at constant currency in the first nine months of 2020 and grew by 38% year-over-year.
  • Order intake increased by 45% in Q3 2020 at constant currency. In Q4 2020 the momentum stays positive: home24 is currently recording a currency-adjusted growth of the order intake at above 60%.
  • home24 is upgrading its guidance for FY 2020 and now plans with currency-adjusted revenue growth in the range of 38% to 42% and adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 2% to 4%.

Berlin, 11 November 2020 - In Q3 2020, home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") continued the successful development of the first half of the year 2020. Driven by a currency-adjusted order intake growth of 45% year-over-year and a partial spill-over of revenues from orders out of Q2 2020, the Company generated currency-adjusted revenues of EUR 118 million (previous year: EUR 85 million). This represents a currency-adjusted increase of 54% in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year. Due to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the Euro, the currency effects become increasingly significant in the financial figures. Including these currency effects, the Group's revenues of Q3 2020 were 39% higher than in the previous year's quarter. In Q3 2020, Brazil grew its revenues by 88% at constant currency to EUR 29 million compared to the same period of 2019, Europe by 42% to EUR 89 million.

Seite 1 von 4
home24 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Home24 - Onlinemöbelhandel mit fulminantem Börsenstart
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News home24 SE: home24 reports Q3 2020 with 54% revenue growth and 13%-points profitability improvement, and upgrades its guidance for FY 2020 DGAP-News: home24 SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Change in Forecast home24 SE: home24 reports Q3 2020 with 54% revenue growth and 13%-points profitability improvement, and upgrades its guidance for FY 2020 11.11.2020 / 07:50 The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Anleger-Metriken: Makara Mining Corp. skizziert den Fahrplan zum Near Term Production Explorer.
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac veröffentlicht detaillierte Interimsdaten der Phase 1-Studie seines ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Ausblick 2021 für Nagarro SE
DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG nimmt außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen vor und passt Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose ...
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Highlight Group maintains positive earnings development in Q3 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG updates terms and conditions of the convertible bond ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Privatplatzierung
DGAP-News: CatalYm raises EUR50 million to advance GDF-15 antibody into clinical trials for ...
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Digitaler Störungsassistent verbessert Kundenservice
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um 13 %-Punkte und hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 an (deutsch)
07:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um 13 %-Punkte und hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 an
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: home24 SE: home24 SE passt den finanziellen Ausblick für 2020 nach oben an (deutsch)
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: home24 SE: home24 SE updates financial outlook for 2020 upwards
10.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: home24 SE: home24 SE passt den finanziellen Ausblick für 2020 nach oben an
10.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)
09.11.20
50% Kurschance mit E-Commerce?: Fashionette: Neuer E-Commerce Player am Markt
02.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:37 Uhr
162
Home24 - Onlinemöbelhandel mit fulminantem Börsenstart
20.11.19
3
home24: Was jetzt nach +68%?