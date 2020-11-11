Pinduoduo publishes ESG report to outline progress in managing environmental, social and governance matters

Pinduoduo was established in 2015 with the goal of bringing more value-for-money products and more fun to our users. For us, delivering the best value for money is not about squeezing suppliers for the lowest price, but about systematically examining each part of the supply chain to release more value for a win-win situation.

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”)(NASDAQ: PDD) published its first ESG report to outline our progress in managing environmental, social and governance matters. The full ESG report is available on our website https://stories.pinduoduo-global.com/about/corporate-responsibility .

Both consumers and merchants have embraced our vision and the company has grown rapidly, hitting many milestones, including:

Surpassing 1 trillion yuan in GMV in 2019

Reaching almost 700 million users as of the second quarter of 2020

Hosting more than 5 million sellers on our platform

Connecting more than 12 million farmers through our agricultural initiatives

Our corporate social responsibility efforts are guided by the goal of promoting digital inclusion. We aim to bring more people into the digital economy so that local communities can enjoy the rewards of increased productivity and convenience and create value through new jobs and market opportunities.

“Pinduoduo, as a growing organization, will always dedicate itself to doing the right things, creating value for our society, and making this world a better and happier place,” Chen Lei, Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo, said in the report. “It is our hope that as the company grows in strength, we would have more resources and capabilities to achieve this goal.”

We are focusing our efforts to be a responsible corporate citizen and member of the community on several fronts:

1. Environmental impact

We seek to lessen our impact on the environment by re-engineering the traditional agricultural and manufacturing supply chains through our consumer-to-manufacturer (“C2M”) model and livestreaming to cut down layers of intermediaries, thereby reducing wastage and promoting efficiency and productivity.

2. Digital ecosystem

By building the digital ecosystem, we seek to empower more people and businesses through training and the sharing of knowledge through initiatives such as our New Brand and New Farmer initiatives. By enabling more aspiring entrepreneurs to start their businesses and create more jobs, we seek to be socially inclusive by bringing more people into the digital economy and sharing in its growth.