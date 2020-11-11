 

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 07:50  |  37   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 11, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Paul Chaplin
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Warrants


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 0.00 123,645
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

123,645
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-11
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Henrik Juuel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Warrants


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 0.00 56,210
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

56,210
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-11
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Henrik Birk
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Warrants


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 0.00 52,617
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

52,617
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-11
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Tommi Kainu
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Warrants


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 0.00 51,157
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

51,157
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-11
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Jean-Christophe May
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Warrants


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 0.00 47,970
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

47,970
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-11
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Laurence De Moerlooze
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Warrants


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 0.00 47,965
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

47,965
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-11
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Anu Helena Kerns
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

  		Executive Vice President People & Organization of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Warrants


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Grant
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 0.00 36,476
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

36,476
DKK 0.00
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-11
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 48 / 2020

Attachment


Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 11, 2020 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:38 Uhr
Bavarian Nordic Announces Interim Results for the First Nine Months of 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
288
Bavarian Nordic - The sky is the limit