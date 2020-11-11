Tiziana Life Sciences announces collaboration with Parexel Biotech to conduct phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with Crohn’s Disease

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA; AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announced it is collaborating with Parexel Biotech (“Parexel”), a division of a leading global clinical research organization (“CRO”), Parexel International (IRL) Limited, to conduct a global Phase 1b/2 trial with enteric-coated capsules of formulated Foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (“mAb”) - as a therapy for patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s Disease ("CD"). This clinical study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of escalating doses of orally administered capsules of Foralumab. The trial is a dose-ranging, open-label study that will enroll 60 patients in the U.S. and Europe.

Dr. Howard L. Weiner, chairman of the scientific advisory board of Tiziana Life Sciences, commented:

“We understand that this will be the first-ever study with ‘take-home’ capsules of any mAb for immunotherapies for human diseases. We believe the scientific rationale for oral treatment with Foralumab is logical to facilitate topical action at the inflamed sites in the gastrointestinal tract. This potentially ground-breaking approach for immunotherapies originated in my laboratory and was subsequently reported by other researchers in the field.”

“Recently, we also successfully demonstrated that nasally administered Foralumab is not only well-tolerated, but also produced desirable immunological responses. Oral and nasal administration routes are both physiologic approaches to stimulate the mucosal immune system to induce disease modifying benefits.”

The CD therapeutic market size will be worth $4.7 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research1. CD is a chronic disorder of the immune system that causes inflammation throughout the digestive tract. Although the specific causes of CD are still not clearly understood, severe gut inflammation caused by an overactive immune system attacking the intestines, colon and other organs appears to contribute to disease pathology. Thus, immunosuppressive agents and anti-TNF (Tumour Necrosis Factor) immunotherapies represent the main therapeutic options to maintain remission in CD. However, severe toxicities and poor patient compliance limit the long-term use for intravenous immunotherapies. Oral administration with take-home capsules of Foralumab is a very attractive approach as it may provide local action to treat gut inflammation in patient with CD. Additionally, oral capsules provide the convenience of home use, and increase patient compliance by eliminating the need for infusions in a clinic or hospital setting.