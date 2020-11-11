DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures PNE AG with successful operational development in the first nine months of 2020 11.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG with successful operational development in the first nine months of 2020

- Results after nine months on target

- Guidance for the entire year confirmed again

Cuxhaven, November 11, 2020 - PNE AG, which is internationally active in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, is on target after the first nine months of the 2020 fiscal year. This is shown by the statement published today about the course of the first nine months.

"The first nine months of the 2020 fiscal year were characterised by different developments. On the one hand, we made good progress operationally, obtained further approvals, won tenders, started building further wind farms, expanded the project pipelines for wind and photovoltaics and positioned ourselves even more strongly in the service sector. On the other hand, the unpredictable general conditions, particularly in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, challenged us," said Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG, summarising the course of business.

Successful operative development

In spite of the difficult general conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first nine months of the year were successful in operational terms. In Poland, PNE completed the construction of a 42 MW project, which had already been sold earlier. PNE continued the construction of wind farms in Sweden and Poland on behalf of customers. In Germany, PNE had six wind farms with a nominal capacity of 73.8 MW under construction at the end of the reporting period, of which 4.2 MW in the form of a citizen's wind park. At the end of the reporting period, there were wind farms with a total capacity of approx. 318.8 MW under construction for our own account and for our customers.