Interim Report - January-September 2020
STOCKHOLM – 11 November 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today publishes its Interim Report - January-September 2020. The full report is available on the Company's website.
“Several of our portfolio companies have reported new advances during the past quarter and we are now looking forward with great anticipation to clinical results from Aprea, Dilafor and Forendo Pharma, which are scheduled for presentation at the end of this year or the beginning of 2021. It will, of course, be particularly interesting to see Aprea’s topline results from the phase 3 study of eprenetapopt, which is the candidate drug closest to market registration and which has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of the deadly cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome.”, says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.
Significant events during the third quarter
- Karolinska Development sold part of its holding in the portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics. KCIF Co-investment Fund KB – a holding company that is jointly owned by the European Investment Fund and Karolinska Development – divested shares in Aprea as part of the same transaction. The transaction accounted for a total of 1% of all outstanding shares in Aprea and yielded a net total of approximately SEK 39 million for Karolinska Development. Karolinska Development retains an unchanged indirect holding in Aprea through KDev Investment after the transaction, comprising approximately 9.5% of the total number of shares outstanding (July 2020).
- Aprea Therapeutics decided to expand the enrolment of patients in its clinical phase 1 study evaluating eprenetapopt in TP53-mutant acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Once the study’s initial safety evaluation has been completed, the first expansion cohort will evaluate a combination of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in front line treatment of TP53-mutant AML (July 2020).
- Karolinska Development’s Chairman of the Board, Hans Wigzell, resigned his position for personal reasons. The process of appointing a new Chairman has been initiated (August 2020).
- The portfolio company, OssDsign presented positive interim results from a study in which patients with bone defects in the oral cavity were treated with the company’s patented calcium phosphate material. It is thought that this will open up opportunities for OssDsign’s implant technology in new indication areas (August 2020).
- Magnus Persson left his position as a Member of the Board of Karolinska Development at his own request, due to his role as a founding partner in Eir Ventures, a recently started fund for investments in the life science sector (August 2020).
- The portfolio company, Promimic, announced that the company’s partner, INNOVASIS Inc., had received a 501(k) FDA clearance for a 3D-printed spinal implant. The implant, which will be the first of its kind on the market, is treated using Promimic’s bioactive HAnano Surface technology that improves the integration process and stimulates new bone formation and bone ongrowth to the implant (August 2020).
- The portfolio company, Umecrine Cognition, announced that it will present the results of the recently conducted clinical phase IIa study of the candidate drug, golexanolone, at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 on November 13-16, 2020. Golexanolone is being developed for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy (HE) (September 2020).
- Karolinska Development announced that the company’s CFO and Deputy CEO, Fredrik Järrsten, has resigned from his position with the company. He will remain in his current role until a successor has been appointed, but no later than 7 March 2021 (September 2020).
- The portfolio company, OssDsign, has received a notice of allowance from the USA Patent and Trademarks Office for a patent related to the design of the company’s Cranial PSI product. The notice of allowance strengthens the patent protection for OssDsign’s technology in the company’s most important geographical market (September 2020).
- Karolinska Development announced that the company’s result for the third quarter of 2020 will be negatively affected by approximately SEK 190 million as a result of the recent share price development in the listed portfolio company, Aprea Therapeutics. The effect on the result will have no effect on Karolinska Development’s cash flow (September 2020).
Significant post-period events
