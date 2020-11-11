STOCKHOLM – 11 November 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today publishes its Interim Report - January-September 2020. The full report is available on the Company's website.

“Several of our portfolio companies have reported new advances during the past quarter and we are now looking forward with great anticipation to clinical results from Aprea, Dilafor and Forendo Pharma, which are scheduled for presentation at the end of this year or the beginning of 2021. It will, of course, be particularly interesting to see Aprea’s topline results from the phase 3 study of eprenetapopt, which is the candidate drug closest to market registration and which has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of the deadly cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome.”, says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.