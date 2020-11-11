 

Interim report January 1 – September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory release no. 42


Highlights third quarter 2020

  • Q3 Revenue increased by 7% to 18,298 tEUR (Q3 2019: 17,131 tEUR). Organic growth declined by 3%. Compared to Q2 2020, revenue increased by 20%. The quarter showed record high sports wagering in revenue share accounts, however, it was impacted by a low sports betting margin that reduced revenue by approx. 2 mEUR compared to historical average.
  • Q3 EBITA before special items increased 18% to 8,002 tEUR (Q3 2019: 6,804 tEUR). The EBITA-margin before special items increased to 44% as cost levels were still kept relatively low.
  • Cash Flow from operations before special items was 8,359 tEUR (Q3 2019: 4,892 tEUR), an increase of 71%. The cash conversion was 100%. End of Q3, capital reserves were 70.9 mEUR consisting of cash of 47.8 mEUR and unused bank credit facilities of 23.1 mEUR.
  • New Depositing Customers (NDCs) was approximately 97,000 in the quarter, a growth of 13%. From mid-September most major sports leagues were active again, and NDCs came back to levels that are comparable to the time before major sports were halted in Q1.
  • The Majority shareholders (and founders) of Better Collective resolved a direct share sale of 3.1 million shares, bringing in both Nordic and international institutional investors. The founders remain committed as long term shareholders, with remaining combined ownership of >46%, and have undertaken a voluntary lock-up of minimum 360 days from the day of the transaction.


Financial highlights first nine months 2020

  • In the first nine months of 2020, revenue grew by 14% to 54,472 tEUR (YTD 2019: 47,870 tEUR), with organic growth declining by 2%. 
  • In the first nine months of 2020, EBITA before special items increased 14% to 22,933 tEUR (YTD 2019: 20,114 tEUR). The EBITA-margin before special items was 42%.
  • Cash Flow from operations before special items was 28,173 tEUR (YTD 2019: 19,052 tEUR), an increase of 48%. The cash conversion rate before special items was 116%. End of Q3 2020, cash and unused credit facilities amounted to 70.9 mEUR.
  • New Depositing Customers (NDCs) exceeded 283,000 in the first nine months (decline of 10% compared to last year). The decline was mainly due to the cancellation of major sports events. In total, it is estimated that the cancellation and postponements of major sports events have resulted in approximately 90,000 fewer NDC’s during H1 2020, compared to a “pre-COVID-19 estimate”. 
Seite 1 von 3
Better Collective Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interim report January 1 – September 30, 2020 Regulatory release no. 42 Highlights third quarter 2020 Q3 Revenue increased by 7% to 18,298 tEUR (Q3 2019: 17,131 tEUR). Organic growth declined by 3%. Compared to Q2 2020, revenue increased by 20%. The quarter showed record high sports …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Invitation to presentation of Better Collective’s Q3 report 2020