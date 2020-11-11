Interim report January 1 – September 30, 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.11.2020, 08:00 | 35 | 0 | 0 11.11.2020, 08:00 | Regulatory release no. 42

Highlights third quarter 2020 Q3 Revenue increased by 7% to 18,298 tEUR (Q3 2019: 17,131 tEUR). Organic growth declined by 3%. Compared to Q2 2020, revenue increased by 20%. The quarter showed record high sports wagering in revenue share accounts, however, it was impacted by a low sports betting margin that reduced revenue by approx. 2 mEUR compared to historical average.

Q3 EBITA before special items increased 18% to 8,002 tEUR (Q3 2019: 6,804 tEUR). The EBITA-margin before special items increased to 44% as cost levels were still kept relatively low.

Cash Flow from operations before special items was 8,359 tEUR (Q3 2019: 4,892 tEUR), an increase of 71%. The cash conversion was 100%. End of Q3, capital reserves were 70.9 mEUR consisting of cash of 47.8 mEUR and unused bank credit facilities of 23.1 mEUR.

New Depositing Customers (NDCs) was approximately 97,000 in the quarter, a growth of 13%. From mid-September most major sports leagues were active again, and NDCs came back to levels that are comparable to the time before major sports were halted in Q1.

The Majority shareholders (and founders) of Better Collective resolved a direct share sale of 3.1 million shares, bringing in both Nordic and international institutional investors. The founders remain committed as long term shareholders, with remaining combined ownership of >46%, and have undertaken a voluntary lock-up of minimum 360 days from the day of the transaction.

Financial highlights first nine months 2020 In the first nine months of 2020, revenue grew by 14% to 54,472 tEUR (YTD 2019: 47,870 tEUR), with organic growth declining by 2%.

In the first nine months of 2020, EBITA before special items increased 14% to 22,933 tEUR (YTD 2019: 20,114 tEUR). The EBITA-margin before special items was 42%.

Cash Flow from operations before special items was 28,173 tEUR (YTD 2019: 19,052 tEUR), an increase of 48%. The cash conversion rate before special items was 116%. End of Q3 2020, cash and unused credit facilities amounted to 70.9 mEUR.

New Depositing Customers (NDCs) exceeded 283,000 in the first nine months (decline of 10% compared to last year). The decline was mainly due to the cancellation of major sports events. In total, it is estimated that the cancellation and postponements of major sports events have resulted in approximately 90,000 fewer NDC's during H1 2020, compared to a "pre-COVID-19 estimate".



