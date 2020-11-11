 

Construction contract (Nõmme Gymnasium Sports Building)

globenewswire
11.11.2020   

AS Nordecon and Tallinn City Property Department entered into contract for the construction of Nõmme Gymnasium Sports Building. The A energy class sports building to be built next to the study building of Nõmme Gymnasium will have net space of 1,772 sqm. A spacious lobby will be located in the center of the building whereas on the one side of it will be a larger hall for ball sports and on the other three smaller halls plus changing, washing and service facilities. On the second floor, office and meeting rooms for the teachers will be located.

The cost of the works is 2.89 million euros incl. value added tax. The building will be completed by September of 2021.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com)  is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2019 was 234 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


