 

Stora Enso to start feasibility study for expanding pulp and board capacity at Skoghall Mill

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has decided to commence a feasibility study and environmental permit application process on enhancing and expanding the pulp- and board-making capabilities at its Skoghall Mill in Sweden. The investment would leverage the already strong mill into an integrated, highly cost-competitive and environmentally-friendly producer of packaging board and bleached softwood market pulp. The investment would serve customers globally and further establish Stora Enso as a provider of high-quality, renewable packaging materials.

The feasibility study will evaluate a possible upgrade and expansion of existing integrated pulp capacity from 370 000 tonnes to 780 000 tonnes annually and a possible increase of 120 000 tonnes in board capacity. After the investment, the mill would be integrated close to 100%, with an additional 220 000 tonnes of softwood market pulp. This would enable a further increase in cost-competitive board production. The project would also significantly lower the fossil CO2 emissions of production. The findings of a recently completed pre-feasibility study supported continuation of the investment process.

If the investment is approved following the feasibility study and environmental permit application process, the capital expenditure for the upgrade and expansion is estimated to be approximately EUR 800-850 million. The feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Production would start earliest in Q4/2023. Currently, Skoghall Mill has an annual production capacity of 885 000 tonnes of packaging board.

"Skoghall Mill is one of our core integrated platforms for packaging materials. The investment would allow us to grow and be more flexible in serving our customers and meet an increasing demand for sustainable packaging among consumers. The investment would be in line with our strategy to accelerate growth in the packaging business as well as to develop the competitiveness of our mills based on economies of scale and integration benefits. It would also bolster the potential of profitable growth in attractive packaging end-use segments, such as liquid packaging board and coated unbleached kraft. The possible decision regarding an expansion of Skoghall Mill will be made once the feasibility study has been completed and pending the outcome of the environmental permit application process with local authorities," says Hannu Kasurinen, EVP, Stora Enso's Packaging Materials division.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

