 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 11 NOVEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201110112027_7
Transaction date: 2020-11-09
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(3): Volume: 15 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(4): Volume: 54 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(5): Volume: 61 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(6): Volume: 42 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(7): Volume: 41 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(8): Volume: 65 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(9): Volume: 41 Unit price: 12.38 EUR
(10): Volume: 53 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(11): Volume: 59 Unit price: 12.36 EUR
(12): Volume: 43 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(13): Volume: 11 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(14): Volume: 41 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(15): Volume: 53 Unit price: 12.35 EUR
(16): Volume: 120 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(17): Volume: 56 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(18): Volume: 56 Unit price: 12.36 EUR
(19): Volume: 63 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(20): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(21): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(22): Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(23): Volume: 49 Unit price: 12.22 EUR
(24): Volume: 77 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(25): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(26): Volume: 68 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(27): Volume: 43 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(28): Volume: 65 Unit price: 12.38 EUR
(29): Volume: 77 Unit price: 12.38 EUR
(30): Volume: 47 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(31): Volume: 43 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(32): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(33): Volume: 72 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(34): Volume: 51 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(35): Volume: 42 Unit price: 12.42 EUR
(36): Volume: 29 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(37): Volume: 43 Unit price: 12.42 EUR
(38): Volume: 57 Unit price: 12.42 EUR
(39): Volume: 21 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(40): Volume: 45 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(41): Volume: 61 Unit price: 12.42 EUR
(42): Volume: 52 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(43): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(44): Volume: 50 Unit price: 12.44 EUR

