 

TORM plc Third Quarter Report 2020

“I am pleased that TORM in the third quarter of 2020 and for the fourth consecutive quarter has achieved a positive result. A result that has been achieved in an oil and product tanker market that is impacted by imbalances in demand and supply and also by a large stock draw,” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard and adds: “I am comfortable that TORM’s superior operational platform and healthy financial metrics have positioned TORM to navigate an uncertain market for product tankers, where the key indicators for the future development will be the timing of the rebound in oil demand and the resulting normalization of the oil market.”

  • In the third quarter of 2020, TORM achieved TCE rates of USD/day 16,762 (2019, same period: USD/day 13,392) and an EBITDA of USD 43.4m (2019, same period: USD 32.0m). EBITDA has been negatively impacted by a non-recurring IAS standard provision of USD 8m related to cargo claims. The profit before tax amounted to USD 1.0m (2019, same period: USD -8.5m), and earnings per share (EPS) was USD 0.01 or DKK 0.05 (2019, same period: USD -0.12 or DKK -0.82). Cash flow from operating activities was positive at USD 52.5m in the third quarter of 2020 (2019, same period: USD 32.9m), and Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) was 2.7% (2019, same period: 0.4%).
     
  • During the third quarter of 2020, freight rates declined from the historically high levels in the second quarter, albeit remaining at stronger levels than in the third quarter of 2019. The quarter has been negatively impacted by a significant stock draw. As a result, floating storage has been normalized while shore-based storages have started to normalize. In key trading hubs, the stocks have decreased from 17% above the five-year average seasonal level in June to 7% at the start of the fourth quarter. The stock draw has been positively impacted by an increase in oil demand of 9.4 mb/d compared to the second quarter, albeit still lower than in the comparable period last year. As a result of a historically low relative supply of vessels west of Suez, the western market has been significantly stronger than the market east of Suez. The current uncertainties in the product tanker market continue to be driven by the speed towards normalization of the demand and supply situation in the oil market.
