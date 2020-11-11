TORM plc Third Quarter Report 2020

“I am pleased that TORM in the third quarter of 2020 and for the fourth consecutive quarter has achieved a positive result. A result that has been achieved in an oil and product tanker market that is impacted by imbalances in demand and supply and also by a large stock draw,” says Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard and adds: “I am comfortable that TORM’s superior operational platform and healthy financial metrics have positioned TORM to navigate an uncertain market for product tankers, where the key indicators for the future development will be the timing of the rebound in oil demand and the resulting normalization of the oil market.”