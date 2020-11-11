 

Changes in the Management Board of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad

The Supervisory Board of OÜ TS Laevad, the subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, has appointed Indrek Randveer as a chairman of the Management Board for a term of 3 years, effective from 04.01.2020.

Indrek Randveer has a master's degree in economics from Tallinn University of Technology. He currently works in AS Eesti Energia as the director of sales and customer experience in the domestic markets and is a member of the supervisory board of AS Bankish and AS Finora Capital. Indrek Randveer owns the real estate development and management consulting company Randvest OÜ. He has previously worked in leading positions in various Estonian companies, including OÜ Microsoft Estonia, AS Starman, has been the commercial manager and member of the management board of AS Estonian Air and has also served as a member of the management board and sales director of AS EMT for over 12 years. Indrek Randveer does not own any shares of AS Tallinna Sadam.

Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TS Laevad, is pleased that the ferry company will have a senior manager who has a wide background and more than 20 years of leadership experience. “The challenges of TS Laevad in the coming years are related to the development of digital solutions for ferry electrification and customer service. Indrek Randveer's previous work experience in the fields of energy, aviation and technology, as well as his extensive knowledge in managing the customer experience and developing various IT applications, help to achieve these goals.”

The Management Board of TS Laevad has three members, other members are Guldar Kivro, responsible for shipping, and Ave Metsla, responsible for services.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591
m.zirel@ts.ee


