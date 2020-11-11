During the second quarter Serstech’s sales was heavily affected by the shutdown of many countries during the pandemic, but in Q3 parts of the world opened up again and previously paused tenders were resumed. The third quarter generated a healthy 25% growth compared to the same period last year, positive cashflow and a 2 MSEK profit. In addition to the positive cashflow, we had issued customer invoices of 5 MSEK with due dates after the end of the quarter.

Those who are familiar with our industry know that the sales cycles can be up to three years long and that the buyers are generally more conservative than in almost any other industry. In the security industry, many consider new or previously unknown products as “too new to buy” and that has been a limiting factor for Serstech for the last two years – without credible and local references any sales are hard to achieve. Over the last two years, we have been considered a new, unknown brand, but this is gradually changing, as we have seen in the increased number of orders in the third quarter. In many countries in Asia, we have now achieved the first sale, which will help open many doors in the years to come. With one received order, our partners have become more confident and spend more time promoting our products.

In Europe and the US, the halt in procurement processes has been longer than in Asia and our sales numbers are still relatively low in these important regions. Our Swedish sales staff has been and is still unable to travel to many countries, including the US and China. End-customer and partner meetings are still hard to set up, and we hope this will change in the first half of 2021. Since April this year, Serstech has a local salesperson in China and starting in October, we will also have a salesperson located in the US. The local salespeople will strengthen our presence, increase the frequency of partner and customer meetings and help keep our sales costs low. Our intention is to add at least one more local salesperson the coming months, to make sure we can continue growing our partner network and strengthen our current partners.