 

SERSTECH AB Third Quarter Report 1 January - 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 08:45  |  67   |   |   

Positive cashflow and 2 MSEK profit

Serstech Group
Third quarter 2020

  • Net sales: KSEK 8 213 (6578, +25%)
  • Profit for the period: KSEK 2 076 (-2 542)
  • Earnings per share SEK 0.03 (-0.04)
  • Cashflow: KSEK 128 (-1 346)

Serstech Group
Period 1 January – 30 September 2020

  • Net sales: KSEK 14 534 (14 918)
  • Profit for the period: KSEK -7 948 (-9 550)
  • Earnings per share SEK -0.11 (-0.15)
  • Cashflow: KSEK -4 760 (-2 133)

During the second quarter Serstech’s sales was heavily affected by the shutdown of many  countries during the pandemic, but in Q3 parts of the world opened up again and previously paused tenders were resumed. The third quarter generated a healthy 25% growth compared to the same period last year, positive cashflow and a 2 MSEK profit. In addition to the positive cashflow, we had issued customer invoices of 5 MSEK with due dates after the end of the quarter.

Those who are familiar with our industry know that the sales cycles can be up to three years long and that the buyers are generally more conservative than in almost any other industry. In the security industry, many consider new or previously unknown products as “too new to buy” and that has been a limiting factor for Serstech for the last two years – without credible and local references any sales are hard to achieve. Over the last two years, we have been considered a new, unknown brand, but this is gradually changing, as we have seen in the increased number of orders in the third quarter. In many countries in Asia, we have now achieved the first sale, which will help open many doors in the years to come. With one received order, our partners have become more confident and spend more time promoting our products.

In Europe and the US, the halt in procurement processes has been longer than in Asia and our sales numbers are still relatively low in these important regions. Our Swedish sales staff has been and is still unable to travel to many countries, including the US and China. End-customer and partner meetings are still hard to set up, and we hope this will change in the first half of 2021. Since April this year, Serstech has a local salesperson in China and starting in October, we will also have a salesperson located in the US. The local salespeople will strengthen our presence, increase the frequency of partner and customer meetings and help keep our sales costs low. Our intention is to add at least one more local salesperson the coming months, to make sure we can continue growing our partner network and strengthen our current partners.

Seite 1 von 2
Serstech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SERSTECH AB Third Quarter Report 1 January - 30 September 2020 Positive cashflow and 2 MSEK profit Serstech GroupThird quarter 2020 Net sales: KSEK 8 213 (6578, +25%)Profit for the period: KSEK 2 076 (-2 542)Earnings per share SEK 0.03 (-0.04)Cashflow: KSEK 128 (-1 346) Serstech Group Period 1 January – …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...