 

DGAP-Adhoc Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 09:48  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.

11-Nov-2020 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.

Reutlingen, November 11, 2020 - The joint venture partner of Manz Taiwan Ltd., a subsidiary of Manz AG, has exercised its contractual call option to acquire Manz Taiwan Ltd.'s 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. Chungli City (Taiwan). The agreed selling price is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The contribution to earnings made by Talus Manufacturing Ltd. totaled 8.8 million euros in fiscal year 2019 (previous year: - 2.6 million euros) and 9.3 million euros in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals in Taiwan The joint venture partner is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Talus Manufacturing Ltd. is a global center for the refurbishment and upgrade of existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Additional information:

ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Exchange abbreviation: M5Z
Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Manz AG
Steigäckerstraße 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-Mail: krause@cometis.de

11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Manz AG
Steigäckerstr. 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 7121 9000-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7121 9000-99
E-mail: info@manz.com
Internet: http://www.manz.com
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147162

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147162  11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147162&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetManz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Disposal Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. 11-Nov-2020 / 09:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
Anleger-Metriken: Makara Mining Corp. skizziert den Fahrplan zum Near Term Production Explorer.
DGAP-News: Highlight-Gruppe setzt die positive Ergebnisentwicklung trotz COVID-19-Pandemie im dritten Quartal ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac veröffentlicht detaillierte Interimsdaten der Phase 1-Studie seines ...
DGAP-News: PNE AG mit erfolgreicher operativer Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: ALLGEIER SE: Ausblick 2021 für Nagarro SE
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG restructures its Canadian subsidiary, creating the foundations for future growth in ...
DGAP-News: Highlight Group maintains positive earnings development in Q3 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Veräußerung der Anteile an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums (deutsch)
09:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Manz AG: sale of shares in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. to finance further growth
09:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Manz AG: Veräußerung der Anteile an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. zur Finanzierung des weiteren Wachstums
09:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG: Joint-Venture-Partner übt Kaufoption zum Erwerb der Beteiligung der Manz AG an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. aus (deutsch)
09:48 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG: Joint-Venture-Partner übt Kaufoption zum Erwerb der Beteiligung der Manz AG an der Talus Manufacturing Ltd. aus
05.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Manz AG (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Manz AG (deutsch)
03.11.20
Manz senkt Umsatzprognose - Erwartungen für die Gewinnspanne bestätigt
03.11.20
Manz Aktie spannend: Umsatz niedriger, Gewinnmaschine läuft trotzdem an - Aufträge geben Perspektive
03.11.20
DGAP-News: Manz AG in den ersten neun Monaten 2020 mit positiver Ergebnisentwicklung (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
4.349
MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche