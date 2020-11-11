DGAP-Adhoc Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.
Reutlingen, November 11, 2020 - The joint venture partner of Manz Taiwan Ltd., a subsidiary of Manz AG, has exercised its contractual call option to acquire Manz Taiwan Ltd.'s 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. Chungli City (Taiwan). The agreed selling price is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The contribution to earnings made by Talus Manufacturing Ltd. totaled 8.8 million euros in fiscal year 2019 (previous year: - 2.6 million euros) and 9.3 million euros in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals in Taiwan The joint venture partner is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Talus Manufacturing Ltd. is a global center for the refurbishment and upgrade of existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Additional information:
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
WKN: A0JQ5U
Exchange abbreviation: M5Z
Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Manz AG
Steigäckerstraße 5
72768 Reutlingen
Germany
Investor Relations Contact:
Manz AG
Axel Bartmann
Tel: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395
Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99
E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com
cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66
E-Mail: krause@cometis.de
11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
