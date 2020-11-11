Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Disposal Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. 11-Nov-2020 / 09:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG's share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.

Reutlingen, November 11, 2020 - The joint venture partner of Manz Taiwan Ltd., a subsidiary of Manz AG, has exercised its contractual call option to acquire Manz Taiwan Ltd.'s 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. Chungli City (Taiwan). The agreed selling price is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The contribution to earnings made by Talus Manufacturing Ltd. totaled 8.8 million euros in fiscal year 2019 (previous year: - 2.6 million euros) and 9.3 million euros in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals in Taiwan The joint venture partner is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Talus Manufacturing Ltd. is a global center for the refurbishment and upgrade of existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Additional information:

ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3

WKN: A0JQ5U

Exchange abbreviation: M5Z

Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Manz AG

Steigäckerstraße 5

72768 Reutlingen

Germany

Investor Relations Contact:

Manz AG

Axel Bartmann

Tel: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-395

Fax: +49 (0)7121 - 9000-99

E-Mail: abartmann@manz.com

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Tel.: +49 (0)611 - 205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: krause@cometis.de

