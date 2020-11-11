 

BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENBetterWay Online Challenge

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 10:00  |  20   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENBetterWay, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

'BEOPEN Better Way' has been dedicated to promoting sustainable and responsible consumption, reusing and recycling all types of waste. This is our second open call inspired by the UN's SDGs devoted to responsible consumption and production. It looks for everyday solutions to reduce our ecological footprint by changing the way we produce and consume goods and resources. 

Mass consumption and – as a consequence – mass disposal are definitely a global social scourge. With mass production being one of the pillars of the present day economy, we are used to living in the society of single-use everything. However, throwing away is not the only way. There are instinctive, environmental and aesthetic reasons for switching to zero waste philosophy, and creatives are a very big part of this process. From composting for private gardens to art works made of salvaged materials and to ingenuous product design giving new life to old things, there is always a better way other than simply discarding objects.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENBetterWay hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Liliana Nicolae, a photographer from Frankfurt-am-Main, Germany, for the visual of a café sign made of discarded water pipes and fittings.

Once again, we thank and applause all the creatives around the globe who take part in our challenges.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BE OPEN Announces the Winner of #BEOPENBetterWay Online Challenge LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENBetterWay, a creative open call across social media. BE OPEN believes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Smarsh Acquires Digital Reasoning, Combining Global Leadership In Artificial Intelligence And ...
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Smart Bathroom Market Size Worth $6.69 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Applitools Announces Online Shopping Holiday Hackathon
Pyrogen Testing Market worth $1,689 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods