 

SimCorp expands partnerships ecosystem with WTax, to deliver clients enhanced innovation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 10:00  |  39   |   |   

Nov 11, 2020

Press Release      

SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces a new collaboration, with WTax, a world leader in withholding tax recovery services, to respond to the buy-side struggle for efficient recovery of withheld tax, across borders. The integration of WTax within SimCorp’s integrated front-to-back investment management platform, SimCorp Dimension, will enable SimCorp clients fast and efficient recovery of foreign withheld tax on their assets, through a shared data source. It comes at a time where many asset owners and asset managers around the globe, are increasingly struggling with the painstaking operational challenge of reclaiming withheld tax, across authorities and jurisdictions. 

In recent years, as in-house teams and custodial support has become stretched, the inability to keep up with multi-jurisdictional tax legislation, regulation and rulings has created a significant knowledge and resource gap, resulting in many institutional investors losing out on several basis points worth of entitled taxes, on yields and other investment income. The data integration between WTax and SimCorp aims to fill this gap, with the legal expertise needed, to boost the recovery of entitled income. Additionally, WTax’s unique business model, borne out of its successful record, means clients only pay for its services in the event of successful recovery.

Utilizing WTax’s optimized withholding tax recovery process, SimCorp’s global clients can eliminate the manual process of liaising with tax authorities across multiple jurisdictions, made more complex in currently heightened market conditions. At the same time, SimCorp will take full responsibility for the data processing between SimCorp Dimension and WTax, empowering firms to generate tax assets, without the need to create a new IT project, or assign additional resources and budget.

Anders Kirkeby, Head of Open Innovation, SimCorp comments: “SimCorp’s focus is transforming from the delivery of solutions, towards fulfilling the outcomes our clients desire. To achieve this, we are garnering a higher cadence of innovation, not only through SimCorp’s own research and development, but also via a number of partnerships within the broader fintech space. WTax fits right into this transformation, with its optimized recovery services and the added benefit of their unique business model. These are lean times for the buy side, where every possible asset, including recoverable tax, counts. Given our initial engagement with the industry we expect a strong uptake of this offering among our clients, with the benefit of improved net performance and without having to change investment strategy or require additional budget.”

Seite 1 von 2
SimCorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SimCorp expands partnerships ecosystem with WTax, to deliver clients enhanced innovation Nov 11, 2020 Press Release       SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces a new collaboration, with WTax, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
SimCorp Coric wins multiple clients for its client communications solution, driven by the pandemic and remote working environment
03.11.20
Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp’s Q3 2020 Interim Report
26.10.20
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.03.20
57
Simcorp A/S