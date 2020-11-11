EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: ChelPipe Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ChelPipe Group: Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Viktor Yevtukhov attends launching ceremony of AQA Crystal, ChelPipe Group's new METAllurgy facility 11.11.2020 / 12:20 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



11 November 2020



The modern water refining system AQA Crystal has been launched at the premises of the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant (ChTPZ, part of ChelPipe Group). It will create a closed circuit and enable the plant to significantly reduce its potential environmental impact. The investment in the facility implemented as part of the AQA multi-phase project to upgrade water systems at ChelPipe Group's assets amounted to RUB 750 million.

The online ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Viktor Yevtukhov. The facility was launched by the Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler, shareholder and Chairman of ChelPipe Group's Board of Directors Andrey Komarov, Managing Director of the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant and First Deputy Chairman of the Environmental Committee of the Legislative Assembly of the Chelyabinsk Region Evgeny Gubanov.

AQA Crystal is based on the best available domestic environmental technologies and uses the latest generation equipment - an automated process monitoring and control system which records every parameter related to water quality and consumption.

The AQA Crystal technology delivers a multi-stage treatment of effluents formed after the pipe pickling process, including homogenisation, reagent treatment, softening, sedimentation, filtration, demineralisation, ion exchange, and slurry evaporation to obtain waste in the form of crystalline salts. The resulting process water enters a closed circuit where it is used in steam and water heating boilers of ChelPipe's power park, while mechanically dehydrated sludge and salts are transferred to licensed companies for neutralisation.