SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ureteral stents market size is anticipated to reach USD 723.6 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% , according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising incidence of urological diseases such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, tumors is driving the market. Ureteral stents help in restoring the flow of urine through the blocked ureters and are utilized during urological surgeries to maintain the patency of the ureter. These are used for several medical conditions such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, and kidney transplants. Thus, with the mounting prevalence of these incidences, the market is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period .

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on material, the polymer stents segment dominated the market with a share of 64.8% in 2019 owing to the high adoption of these stents during urological procedures due to its reduced rate of complications and infections

On the basis of application, the kidney stones segment dominated the market with a share of 36.8% in 2019. This is due to an increase in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle such as dietary habits that leads to kidney stones and associated surgeries

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33.0% in 2019 owing to the increasing kidney-related illnesses, and availability of the latest treatment procedures in the region.

In addition, the geriatric population is at higher risk to develop urological and kidney-related issues such as kidney stones. Thus, the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market. For instance, as per the WHO report 2018, the world base of population pertaining to the age group of 60 and above is anticipated to reach 2.0 billion by 2050 from 900.0 million in 2015. This is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.