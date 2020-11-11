 

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 11:29  |  27   |   |   

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 60 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

11 November 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 10 November 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price
A shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 18,512   26,405,350
4 November 2020      
5 November 2020      
6 November 2020      
9 November 2020      
10 November 2020      
Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,512   26,405,350


Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 255,505   396,035,830
4 November 2020 200 2,640.29 528,058
5 November 2020 200 2,799.55 559,910
6 November 2020 200 2,793.71 558,742
9 November 2020 400 2,730.85 1,092,340
10 November 2020 300 2,536.38 760,914
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 256,805   399,535,794

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 315,133 B shares corresponding to 1.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 10 November 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments


Rockwool International (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme Company announcementfor ROCKWOOL International A/SRelease no. 60 – 2020to Nasdaq Copenhagen          11 November 2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
28.10.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
21.10.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
14.10.20
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme