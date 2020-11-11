Schneider Electric and Elite Partner APT Deliver Data Centre Digital Transformation Project for Newcastle City Council

- Project ensures resilent e-government services for 300,000 citizens and businesses

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has delivered a new data centre digital transformation project for Newcastle City Council in collaboration with Elite Partner, Advanced Power Technology (APT). The initiative included consolidation of existing data centre capacity, upgrades to the physical infrastructure and the deployment of next generation data centre infrastructure (DCIM) management software to ensure operational continuity and efficient digital service delivery for the council's e-government strategy.

The digital transformation project aims to improve the ability of Newcastle City Council to deliver e-government services to the 300,000 citizens and businesses within its constituency. Applications hosted within the facility include council tax collection, social and library services, education and road traffic management in addition to support for other essential public service bodies such as the local National Health Service (NHS) and the Police.

Resilient power and data centre transformation

The new and consolidated data centre replaces three legacy server rooms, each containing a number of disparate UPS and cooling systems which were old and in need of maintenance. The Council chose EcoStruxure for Data Centers, Schneider Electric's IOT-enabled, open and interoperable system architecture for its new integrated data centre. The system, designed and built by APT, consolidates the council's entire mission-critical IT infrastructure in a single data hall, incorporating APC Netshelter Racks and data centre containment, Galaxy UPS and Power Distribution (PDU).

To guarantee uptime in the event of a power outage, the Council installed Schneider Electric modular and scalable range of Galaxy range UPS's, offering N+1 redundant configuration and extended runtimes, together with a standby power generator. APT has also deployed EcoStruxure IT Expert, Schenider Electric's next-generation DCIM software to drive efficiency and provide anywhere anytime monitoring, improved maintenance schedules and proactive alerts to system issues. The new data centre greatly improves Newcastle City Council's ability to ensure service continuity and increases efficiency for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).