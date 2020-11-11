 

Schneider Electric and Elite Partner APT Deliver Data Centre Digital Transformation Project for Newcastle City Council

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 11:48  |  62   |   |   

- Newcastle City Council consolidates its data centre infrastructure to improve resiliency and optimise e-government service delivery

- Galaxy 3-Phase UPS increases uptime and efficiency for lower Total Cost of Ownership

- Project ensures resilent e-government services for 300,000 citizens and businesses

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has delivered a new data centre digital transformation project for Newcastle City Council in collaboration with Elite Partner, Advanced Power Technology (APT). The initiative included consolidation of existing data centre capacity, upgrades to the physical infrastructure and the deployment of next generation data centre infrastructure (DCIM) management software to ensure operational continuity and efficient digital service delivery for the council's e-government strategy.

The digital transformation project aims to improve the ability of Newcastle City Council to deliver e-government services to the 300,000 citizens and businesses within its constituency. Applications hosted within the facility include council tax collection, social and library services, education and road traffic management in addition to support for other essential public service bodies such as the local National Health Service (NHS) and the Police.

Resilient power and data centre transformation

The new and consolidated data centre replaces three legacy server rooms, each containing a number of disparate UPS and cooling systems which were old and in need of maintenance. The Council chose EcoStruxure for Data Centers, Schneider Electric's IOT-enabled, open and interoperable system architecture for its new integrated data centre. The system, designed and built by APT, consolidates the council's entire mission-critical IT infrastructure in a single data hall, incorporating APC Netshelter Racks and data centre containment, Galaxy UPS and Power Distribution (PDU).

To guarantee uptime in the event of a power outage, the Council installed Schneider Electric modular and scalable range of Galaxy range UPS's, offering N+1 redundant configuration and extended runtimes, together with a standby power generator. APT has also deployed EcoStruxure IT Expert, Schenider Electric's next-generation DCIM software to drive efficiency and provide anywhere anytime monitoring, improved maintenance schedules and proactive alerts to system issues. The new data centre greatly improves Newcastle City Council's ability to ensure service continuity and increases efficiency for a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Electric and Elite Partner APT Deliver Data Centre Digital Transformation Project for Newcastle City Council - Newcastle City Council consolidates its data centre infrastructure to improve resiliency and optimise e-government service delivery - Galaxy 3-Phase UPS increases uptime and efficiency for lower Total Cost of Ownership - Project ensures resilent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Applitools Announces Online Shopping Holiday Hackathon
Pyrogen Testing Market worth $1,689 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased Internet Penetration across Globe Driving Demand Opportunities in Global Flexible Workspace Market: Transparency Market Research
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods