 

Radware Announces Expanded Elastic Scalability and Resiliency for its Virtual DDoS Protection in AWS

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced expanded elastic scaling capabilities for its DefensePro Virtual Appliance (DefensePro VA) for Amazon Web Services (AWS). With support for the new AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB), this new DefensePro VA capability allows its users to automatically scale DDoS attack mitigation regardless of the attack size and without manual configuration.

Complementing AWS’s existing protection, Radware’s DefensePro VA adds advanced Layer 7 DDoS protection and Intrusion Preventions Systems (IPS) with enhanced monitoring and analytics capabilities. Radware DefensePro VA for AWS offers advanced Layer 3 to Layer 7, behavioral-based, real-time DDoS protection for AWS workloads with the added capability of automatically scaling in or out based on the traffic load. Elastic scaling helps provide better cost management by using the needed compute resources and preventing over licensing of DefensePro VA appliances.

“We are pleased to support Radware as they integrate their DefensePro Virtual Appliance for AWS with AWS Gateway Load Balancer,” said Dave Ward, General Manager of Elastic Load Balancing, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Together, this offers customers a solution for DDoS protection with built-in advanced elastic scaling capabilities.”

Radware’s DefensePro VA is a part of the suite of products Radware offers for AWS workload protection. In addition to DefensePro VA, Radware also offers Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), Cloud Web Application Firewalls (WAF), and Alteon VA load balancers.

“With Radware’s new elastic scaling capability, AWS users can protect their workloads against additional attacks of various sizes,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s Chief Operating Officer. “This new functionality minimizes the guesswork related to licensing and reserving compute resources. Customers benefit from better cost management, maximum mitigation capabilities against attacks of various sizes and resiliency without needing to know in advance their future application usage or DDoS protection requirements.”

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

