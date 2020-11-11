Forescout Advances Industrial IoT and OT Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc ., the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced the expansion of its partner ecosystem to create a cohesive infrastructure for monitoring and mitigating threats and emerging risks across IT and operational technology (OT) environments. Forescout’s expanded partnerships and integrations with Splunk, CrowdStrike and CyberArk enable joint customers to bridge security gaps and strengthen the cyber-physical risk posture across the entire network, while maintaining operational integrity of critical systems.

“Organizations with complicated networks struggle with outdated methods of managing industrial control system (ICS) and OT assets across their infrastructure,” said Pedro Abreu, chief product and strategy officer, Forescout. “Forescout’s integrations with industry-leading technologies from Splunk, CrowdStrike and CyberArk deliver cohesive and contextual insights of all assets, improve operational integrity and manage associated security threats down to the device level.”

Direct OT Integration Reduces Mean Time to Recovery

As IT and OT networks continue to expand, security operations teams can now leverage a new Forescout and Splunk integration to actively defend their organization across all device types and network tiers. The new Forescout OT Network Security Monitoring for Splunk App integrates Forescout eyeInspect with Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Enterprise Security. The app consolidates contextual device data and alerts into pre-built dashboards and prioritizes security and operational alerts to defend OT and ICS networks against operational failures and cyberattacks, such as Ripple20, EKANS, WannaCry, NotPetya and TRITON. In addition, the full Forescout and Splunk integration enables organizations to streamline enterprise security across the entire threat lifecycle. This Forescout app will also support the new OT Security Add-on for Splunk which accelerates time to insight with structured data models that make it easy to correlate OT data from various sources. The integration of Forescout and Splunk helps eliminate the need for manual, ad-hoc workarounds to combine IT and OT data and accelerates risk reduction of both downtime and security breaches.