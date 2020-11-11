SEKO Logistics Partners with Bringg to Offer New Age Digital Consumers Visibility and Control of Their Delivery Experience

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg, the leading delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform provider, and SEKO Logistics are scaling up and optimizing the delivery experience for today's digital consumers by offering control and visibility of one of the few remaining offline touch points in a consumer's purchasing process.

In today's competitive market, a positive delivery experience is considered to be the most crucial competitive advantage for companies. While highlighting that 77% of consumers want their purchases delivered right to their doorsteps, the latest Accenture Holiday Shopping Survey says 56% wouldn't buy from a store again if they were unsatisfied with their delivery experience.

Utilizing the Bringg platform, SEKO clients receive an SMS link to a self-service web app (no download required) which enables them to:

Track their deliveries in real time on a live map for full visibility into the status and location of their order, similar to tracking maps available on ride hailing apps

Communicate directly with the driver or support center to notify them of any specific requests or ask questions about a delivery

Receive dynamic, personalized alerts regarding the status of their order

Provide the necessary payment options and tips

Rate the delivery experience and provide feedback

Bringg will also enable SEKO to track, manage and optimize the facilitation of internal and contracted delivery fleets in real time, while the platform's intuitive Driver App enables dynamic delivery flows and mobile inventory management. By optimizing planned and on-demand orders concurrently, SEKO has the ability to sequence every route to meet each delivery's timing and service requirements, while improving drop density rates. Bringg also provides the capability to maximize vehicle capacity with 3D load planning and, during deliveries, keeps drivers and dispatchers on-task with real time alerts as exceptions occur.