 

DGAP-News Northern Data: First Annual General Meeting successfully completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.11.2020, 12:00  |  84   |   |   

DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Northern Data: First Annual General Meeting successfully completed

11.11.2020 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Northern Data: First Annual General Meeting successfully completed

- Management Board provides overview of expansion and confirms forecast

- Top-class new composition of Supervisory Board

- KPMG elected as new auditor

Frankfurt am Main - November 11, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is on its way to becoming the world's leading group for high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. At the Annual General Meeting 2020 held yesterday, CEO Aroosh Thillainathan and his fellow Management Board members reported on developments in the past financial year 2019 as wells as in detail on the progress made in the Company's expansion and confirmed the forecast. It was the first Annual General Meeting of Northern Data AG after the merger of Northern Bitcoin AG and Whinstone US, Inc.

The Company is currently developing one of the world's largest GPU-based distributed computing clusters for HPC applications at sites in Scandinavia and Canada, working with renowned partners Gigabyte and AMD. The cluster is expected to handle HPC tasks for customers in areas such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and streaming or rendering movies as early as the first half of 2021. As another major project, Northern Data possesses an HPC data center in Texas, where mainly blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining are operated for major international customers. Currently, planning is underway for a further major project in Canada.

One of the principal topics of the Management Board's remarks was the adjustment of Northern Data's structures to the Group's rapid growth, including the expansion of the management team to include Stefan Sickenberger (COO) and Dr. Mathias Dähn (CFO). Both, the ongoing acquisition of the Canadian data center specialist KE Group and the massive expansion of the workforce to around 150 employees worldwide are contributing to the strengthening of international business. At the 2020 Annual General Meeting, also a new Supervisory Board was appointed. Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling and Hermann-Josef Lamberti were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board by the shareholders. Dr. Schorling was a partner at the international law firm White & Case for many years and is now a consultant and investor in start-ups and young companies. Mr. Lamberti was, among other things, a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank for over a decade as COO with global responsibility for Human Resources, Information Technology and Operations and Process Management. Before, he held various international management positions for the IT group IBM, including as Chairman of the General Management of IBM Germany from 1997.

Seite 1 von 3
Northern Data Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin blickt auf erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2018 (deutsch)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Northern Data: First Annual General Meeting successfully completed DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Northern Data: First Annual General Meeting successfully completed 11.11.2020 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Northern Data: First …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
Anleger-Metriken: Makara Mining Corp. skizziert den Fahrplan zum Near Term Production Explorer.
DGAP-News: Highlight-Gruppe setzt die positive Ergebnisentwicklung trotz COVID-19-Pandemie im dritten Quartal ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: PNE AG mit erfolgreicher operativer Entwicklung in den ersten neun Monaten 2020
DGAP-News: SMT Scharf AG restructures its Canadian subsidiary, creating the foundations for future growth in ...
DGAP-News: home24 SE: home24 erzielt in Q3 2020 ein Umsatzwachstum von 54 %, verbessert die Profitabilität um ...
DGAP-News: Highlight Group maintains positive earnings development in Q3 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet Neunmonatsergebnis für 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG gibt neuen Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Finanzierungsverhandlungen bislang nicht erfolgreich
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt (deutsch)
12:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
15.10.20
Maydorns Meinung: Saubere Zukunft, JinkoSolar, Vestas, Nordex, Apple, Varta, Tesla, Nio, BYD, Northern Data

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
805
DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin blickt auf erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2018 (deutsch)
12.10.20
31
Egbert Prior: Northern Data mit „High-Performance-Aktie“
19.08.20
34
Freiverkehr: Northern Data erhält Expertise von Gigabyte Technology