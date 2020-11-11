Northern Data: First Annual General Meeting successfully completed

- Management Board provides overview of expansion and confirms forecast

- Top-class new composition of Supervisory Board

- KPMG elected as new auditor

Frankfurt am Main - November 11, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is on its way to becoming the world's leading group for high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. At the Annual General Meeting 2020 held yesterday, CEO Aroosh Thillainathan and his fellow Management Board members reported on developments in the past financial year 2019 as wells as in detail on the progress made in the Company's expansion and confirmed the forecast. It was the first Annual General Meeting of Northern Data AG after the merger of Northern Bitcoin AG and Whinstone US, Inc.

The Company is currently developing one of the world's largest GPU-based distributed computing clusters for HPC applications at sites in Scandinavia and Canada, working with renowned partners Gigabyte and AMD. The cluster is expected to handle HPC tasks for customers in areas such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and streaming or rendering movies as early as the first half of 2021. As another major project, Northern Data possesses an HPC data center in Texas, where mainly blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining are operated for major international customers. Currently, planning is underway for a further major project in Canada.

One of the principal topics of the Management Board's remarks was the adjustment of Northern Data's structures to the Group's rapid growth, including the expansion of the management team to include Stefan Sickenberger (COO) and Dr. Mathias Dähn (CFO). Both, the ongoing acquisition of the Canadian data center specialist KE Group and the massive expansion of the workforce to around 150 employees worldwide are contributing to the strengthening of international business. At the 2020 Annual General Meeting, also a new Supervisory Board was appointed. Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling and Hermann-Josef Lamberti were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board by the shareholders. Dr. Schorling was a partner at the international law firm White & Case for many years and is now a consultant and investor in start-ups and young companies. Mr. Lamberti was, among other things, a member of the Management Board of Deutsche Bank for over a decade as COO with global responsibility for Human Resources, Information Technology and Operations and Process Management. Before, he held various international management positions for the IT group IBM, including as Chairman of the General Management of IBM Germany from 1997.