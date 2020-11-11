NanoString Highlights Growing Body of Spatial Biology Research Presented at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (SITC)

“NanoString’s platforms provide critical insights in immunotherapy research, where understanding the interaction of the immune system and the tumor are critical,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. “We’re proud that our customers will once again present an expansive body of immuno-oncology research at the SITC Annual Meeting, including numerous spatial biology studies using the GeoMx DSP.”

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the highlights of more than 35 NanoString-related abstracts, including 11 spatial biology studies that used the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), which will be presented at the SITC 35 th Annual Meeting.

GeoMx DSP:

Oral presentation: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 1:46 PM EST: Impact of EphB4 and PD-1 targeting on immune infiltrate in advanced bladder cancer, presented by Sarmad Sadeghi, from Parkash Gill’s’s lab at USC, Keck School of Medicine. This study investigates the impact of therapeutic targeting of the Ephrin B2/B4 pathway, which is a signaling pathway utilized by the tumor vasculature to exclude T cells from the tumor microenvironment. It utilized GeoMx protein and RNA DSP to characterize alterations of immune cell trafficking and activation in bladder cancer patients treated with sEphrinB4 monotherapy or in combination with anti-PD1.

Poster presentations:

Poster # 313: A phase 1 evaluation of tebotelimab, a bispecific PD-1 x LAG-3 DART molecule, in combination with margetuximab in patients with advanced HER2+ neoplasms, poster presented by Manish Patel, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute. Initial results will be presented from the phase 1 evaluation of MacroGenic’s tebotelimab, a bispecific PD-1 x LAG-3 DART molecule in combination with margetuximab (HER2-targeting antibody) in patients with advanced HER2+ neoplasms. Early results for biomarkers associated with benefit from the combination therapy will also be shown, including immunohistochemistry and gene expression (NanoString PanCancer IO 360) analyses.

Poster # 305: Technical considerations for normalizing digital spatial profiling data with multiple within-patient samples, poster presented by Timothy Howes from the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. This study presents a detailed and systematic approach to analysis of GeoMx DSP data and applies those methods to reveal tumor or stromal compartment specific factors that are associated with clinical benefit to anti-PD1 therapy in melanoma.