 

CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share Without Warrants to Help Expedite License Applications Here and Abroad and Successful COVID-19 Trials

VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today it completed an additional non-dilutive convertible debt offering with an institutional investor, which provides $25 million of immediately available capital. The note has a two-year maturity, bears interest at the rate of 10% per annum and is secured by all assets of the Company, excluding its intellectual property. The note may be converted at the option of the investor into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price of $10.00 per share.

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn, stated, “We are very pleased with the institution’s demonstration of confidence and their understanding of leronlimab’s positioning on its regulatory trajectory. This infusion of capital will enable us to accelerate efforts to file BLAs in Canada and the U.K. for leronlimab as a combination therapy for HIV patients with one dose (one 350 mg subcutaneous injection) per week. We continue to expedite enrollment in CD12 (currently at 260 patients), in addition to now accelerating a COVID-19 trial for long-hauler patients, who have no alternative therapy and are rapidly emerging as a widespread health concern. We are well-positioned to supply $2 billion worth of leronlimab to treat COVID-19, if emergency use authorization is approved in the next 2-4 months based on anticipated successful CD12 results.”

About Coronavirus Disease 2019
CytoDyn completed its Phase 2 clinical trial (CD10) for COVID-19, a double-blinded, randomized clinical trial for mild-to-moderate patients in the U.S. which produced statistically significant results for NEWS2. Enrollment continues in its Phase 2b/3 randomized clinical trial for the severe-to-critically ill COVID-19 population in several hospitals and clinics throughout the U.S., which are identified on the Company’s website under the “Clinical Trial Enrollment” section of the homepage; an interim analysis on the first 195 patients was conducted mid-October and is expected to occur again after enrollment reaches 293 patients.

