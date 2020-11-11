 

Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU with 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 mRNA-based Vaccine Candidate against COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020, 12:16  |  76   |   |   
  • Agreement provides a supply of 200 million doses and an option to request additional 100 million doses, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020, subject to regulatory approval
  • The vaccine supply for the EU will be produced by BioNTech’s manufacturing sites in Germany and Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium and based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021
  • Pfizer and BioNTech initiated a rolling submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in October, and will continue regular and open dialogue with the EMA providing results from their ongoing Phase 3 study

NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, 11 November 2020 — Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that they have reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million doses of their investigational BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to European Union (EU) Member States, with an option for the European Commission to request an additional 100 million doses. Deliveries are anticipated to start by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.

Vaccine doses for Europe will be produced in BioNTech’s German manufacturing sites, as well as in Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium. If the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate receives approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), then the European Commission will lead the process for allocation of the vaccine doses among the EU Member States who have elected to receive the vaccine as part of this agreement.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Pfizer’s priority has been to develop a safe and effective vaccine, while simultaneously scaling up our manufacturing to deliver doses before the end of the year. This is an ambitious goal but critical to halting this global pandemic,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer. “Today’s finalized supply agreement with the European Commission represents the largest initial order of vaccine doses for Pfizer and BioNTech to date and a major step toward our shared goal of making a COVID-19 vaccine available to vulnerable populations.”

“As a company founded in the heart of Europe, we are looking forward to supplying millions of people upon regulatory approval. We would like to thank the Commission and the Member States for their support and trust in our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Our aim is to develop a safe and effective vaccine to contribute to bringing this pandemic to an end. Only through joint efforts will we be able to do so,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

Seite 1 von 6
BioNTech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU with 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 mRNA-based Vaccine Candidate against COVID-19 Agreement provides a supply of 200 million doses and an option to request additional 100 million doses, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020, subject to regulatory approvalThe vaccine supply for the EU will be produced by BioNTech’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Monument Mining Continues to Keep Tight Control over Covid-19 Pandemic
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Kandi Technologies Announces Entry into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million ...
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:54 Uhr
Pharmabranche steigert Forschungsausgaben auf Rekordniveau
12:53 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Curevac verteidigen Rally-Gewinne - Berenberg sieht Spielraum
12:45 Uhr
Grünes Licht für EU-Vertrag für Corona-Impfstoff von Biontech
12:16 Uhr
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres mRNA-basierten Impfstoffkandidaten BNT162b2 gegen COVID-19
12:15 Uhr
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 mRNA-Based Vaccine Candidate Against SARS-CoV-2
12:15 Uhr
Egbert Prior: Impfstoff? Biontech macht Freudensprung
11:02 Uhr
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: BioNTech-Impfstoff und die Folgen - diese Aktien sind jetzt spannend
10:55 Uhr
Die größte Impfkampagne der Menschheitsgeschichte startet jetzt – doch wie investieren?
10:49 Uhr
Vergiss BioNTech! Schau dir besser diesen Biotech-ETF an
07:54 Uhr
Aktien: Kommt bald ein Corona-Impfstoff?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:50 Uhr
15.135
BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
08:13 Uhr
5
JPMORGAN belässt Biontech auf 'Neutral'
10.11.20
17
BioNTech-Aktie: Was das Unternehmen im 2. Quartal 2020 alles erreicht hat
09.11.20
11
Eilmeldung: BioNtech Aktie in Bewegung – das muss JETZT passieren!
16.10.20
3
Showdown im Impfstoff-Rennen: BioNTech-Zulassung schon im November? Für die Aktie „wird die Luft nac