Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU with 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 mRNA-based Vaccine Candidate against COVID-19

Agreement provides a supply of 200 million doses and an option to request additional 100 million doses, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020, subject to regulatory approval

The vaccine supply for the EU will be produced by BioNTech’s manufacturing sites in Germany and Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium and based on current projections, the companies expect to produce globally up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech initiated a rolling submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in October, and will continue regular and open dialogue with the EMA providing results from their ongoing Phase 3 study





NEW YORK and MAINZ, GERMANY, 11 November 2020 — Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced that they have reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million doses of their investigational BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to European Union (EU) Member States, with an option for the European Commission to request an additional 100 million doses. Deliveries are anticipated to start by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.

Vaccine doses for Europe will be produced in BioNTech’s German manufacturing sites, as well as in Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium. If the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate receives approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), then the European Commission will lead the process for allocation of the vaccine doses among the EU Member States who have elected to receive the vaccine as part of this agreement.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Pfizer’s priority has been to develop a safe and effective vaccine, while simultaneously scaling up our manufacturing to deliver doses before the end of the year. This is an ambitious goal but critical to halting this global pandemic,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer. “Today’s finalized supply agreement with the European Commission represents the largest initial order of vaccine doses for Pfizer and BioNTech to date and a major step toward our shared goal of making a COVID-19 vaccine available to vulnerable populations.”

“As a company founded in the heart of Europe, we are looking forward to supplying millions of people upon regulatory approval. We would like to thank the Commission and the Member States for their support and trust in our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Our aim is to develop a safe and effective vaccine to contribute to bringing this pandemic to an end. Only through joint efforts will we be able to do so,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.