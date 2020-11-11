 

Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (‘Clear Blue’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA), the Smart Off-Grid company, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company's performance and answer questions. Those interested can register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_40QuWVqfRsetC6-8HHTLKQ

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU.

Investor Relations:
Miriam Tuerk
Co-Founder and CEO
+1 (855) 733-0119 x200
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
http://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Press Contact:
Becky Nye
Senior Associate
Montieth & Company
12 E 49th St., New York, NY 10017
+1 646.864.3517
bnye@montiethco.com


