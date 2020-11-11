 

Hoist Finance considers issuance of new EUR notes and announces tender offer regarding its outstanding EUR notes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 12:43  |  43   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance AB (publ) (Baa3/negative) (the "Company"), considers, subject to market conditions, issuance of new euro-denominated notes (the "New Notes") under its €1,000,000,000 EMTN-programme.

Simultaneously, holders of the Company's outstanding EUR 250m 1.125% notes due 2021 (ISIN XS1692378323) (the "Notes") are also offered to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase for cash by the Company. Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender offer memorandum dated 11 November 2020.

The full stock exchange release for the tender offer can be found in the following link: https://direct.euronext.com/announcementRNSDownload.aspx?rnsId=0daf8f5b-96c7-4c64-9a39-5efeb7d9b656&rnsUrl=http://PPDXTSHF03001v.oad.exch.int:8090/_layouts/15/ExStream/CrmDocumentsView.aspx?folderURL=/sites/Market_Services/AnnouncementJobs/2002be28-ff23-eb11-80e5-005056bef332&isDlg=1

The Company has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank and Nordea to arrange investor meetings in respect of the issuance of the New Notes. Citi and Nordea act as Dealer Managers on the tender offer.

Joint Bookrunners:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Nordea Bank Abp

Dealer Managers:

Nordea Bank Abp (publ): +45 55 46 90 82 / +45 55 47 58 95, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com
Citigroup Global Markets Limited: +44 20 7986 8969, liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

The information above is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public  pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Sw. EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CET on 11 November 2020.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Mathias Zetterqvist, Head of Group Treasury
Telephone: +46 (0)8 555 177 72
 
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/hoist-finance-considers-issuance-of-new-eur-notes-and-announces-tender-offer-regarding-its-outstandi,c3235199

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3235199/1333669.pdf

Release

 

Hoist Finance Unternehmensanleihe 1,125 % bis 10/21 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hoist Finance considers issuance of new EUR notes and announces tender offer regarding its outstanding EUR notes NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Applitools Announces Online Shopping Holiday Hackathon
Pyrogen Testing Market worth $1,689 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Increased Internet Penetration across Globe Driving Demand Opportunities in Global Flexible Workspace Market: Transparency Market Research
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
14.128
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
05.11.20
679
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
30.10.20
15
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
26.10.20
7
Paragon Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 05.07.2022
26.10.20
183
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)