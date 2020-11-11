Kaiserwetter is founding a Global Action Force

Hamburg, November 11th, 2020 - The energy transition has emerged out of a developing state: Renewable energy has become a decisive economic factor on a global scale and integral part of any future-oriented growth strategy. Therefore, the expansion of renewable energy is experiencing a historic boom growing at a steadily increasing rate worldwide. For investors, this means: The larger the portfolio, the more complex the operational management due to increasing system failures and inefficient operations. The heterogeneity of the assets is becoming an additional challenge. While new renewable energy assets meet highest technological requirements, older assets are more susceptible to service and maintenance. The result: higher capital expenditures (CAPEX), higher operational expenditures (OPEX) and lower revenues.

For this reason under the umbrella of its renowned ZULU brand, the German IntelliTech company Kaiserwetter founded a Global Action Force; a team consisting of highly specialized engineers and technicians that are deployed globally with the aim of solving problems of different renewable energy assets - starting with wind farms and solar installation, but continuously expanding their services to other asset classes like biomass or energy storage. The data intelligence developed by Kaiserwetter over the last years enables the Global Action Force to detect and identify problems by using comprehensive data analytics. Based on these findings, the team of Kaiserwetter experts develop, present and implement technical solutions that not only resolve the problem but also optimize the asset as a whole. Ultimately, Kaiserwetter allows for an overall maximized portfolio performance and reliable gains within the industry and thereby, setting new benchmarks.