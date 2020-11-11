Lazard Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of October 31, 2020 totaled approximately $224.2 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $3.9 billion, minimal foreign exchange depreciation and net inflows of $0.3 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

As of:

October 31, September 30,

20201 2020

Equity $179,583 $183,755

Fixed Income 39,962 39,497

Other 4,636 4,500

Total AUM $224,181 $227,752

(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment

