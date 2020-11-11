Lazard Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management
Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of October 31, 2020 totaled approximately $224.2 billion. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $3.9 billion, minimal foreign exchange depreciation and net inflows of $0.3 billion.
|
LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”)
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
As of:
October 31,
September 30,
20201
2020
Equity
$179,583
$183,755
Fixed Income
39,962
39,497
Other
4,636
4,500
Total AUM
$224,181
$227,752
(1) Preliminary – subject to adjustment
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities across 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.
