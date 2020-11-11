 

TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference 2020

Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021, and John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at the Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference 2020 on Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The 45-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.

https://kvgo.com/berenberg/topbuild-corporation-november-2020 [kvgo.com]

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam, which has over 200 branches, and through Service Partners which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


