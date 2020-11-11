TopBuild to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference 2020

Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021, and John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at the Berenberg U.S. CEO Conference 2020 on Friday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



