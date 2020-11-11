Ares Capital Corporation to Present at the Fitch Ratings’ Inaugural Business Development Company Virtual Conference

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.arescapitalcorp.com . For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Ares Capital Corporation

Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company that provides one-stop debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies and power generation projects. Ares Capital originates and invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity investments through its national direct origination platform. Ares Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments primarily in private companies. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“BDC”) and is the largest BDC by market capitalization as of September 30, 2020. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager. For more information about Ares Capital, visit www.arescapitalcorp.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein or on the webcast/conference call may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or Ares Capital’s future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and conditions may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020, the risk factors described in Part II - Other Information, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 27, 2020, and those described from time to time in Ares Capital’s other filings with the SEC. Ares Capital undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein or on the webcast/conference call.

