 

Ryder Earns 2021 Military Friendly Employer Designation

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and commercial fleet management, announced it has been awarded the 2021 Military Friendly Employer recognition for the second consecutive year. The company will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Ryder has earned the Military Friendly Employer recognition for two consecutive years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Ryder, we take pride in employing members of the veteran community, which is rich with disciplined, stand-up individuals whose skill sets match well with many roles in our company,” said Robert Sanchez, Chairman and CEO for Ryder. “It’s a true honor to be recognized as a Military Friendly Employer, but more than anything, we are humbled by and proud of the veterans we hire—not only because of their service to our country, but also because they provide tremendous value to Ryder and our customers. Our veterans’ ability to follow through on commitments and inherent integrity and discipline are characteristics that are vital to delivering on our promises to customers. On behalf of Ryder, I’d like to thank and salute all our veterans for their service and sacrifice; we are forever indebted to you.”

In addition, Ryder was recently featured on Monster/Military.com’s Companies to Watch in 2020 listing for the company’s dedication and ambitious veteran hiring goals. Visit the Monster and Military.com 2020 best companies for veterans listing page to see the complete list of companies that are being recognized for veteran hiring efforts.

Ryder has long been committed to recruiting military veterans as the company has hired more than 9,800 veteran employees in the United States since joining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring our Heroes program in November 2011. Veterans interested in Ryder careers can visit www.ryder.com/military, where they can match their skills with open positions at the company.

Additionally, the company is extending military discounts to its customers with its latest program around used commercial vehicles. This Veteran’s Day, Ryder will begin to offer 10% off the advertised price of a used vehicle to veterans, active military, and reservists. Visit ryder.com/used-trucks for terms and conditions and to learn more.

