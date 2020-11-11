 

Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers and Diseases Across Small Molecule, Biologic and Cell Therapies at ASH 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.11.2020, 12:59  |  86   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research across its hematology portfolio at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will take place virtually from December 5 to 8, 2020. Data from nearly 100 company-sponsored studies will be featured, reinforcing the depth and diversity of the company’s development program and commitment to discovering potential new options to treat patients with blood cancers and other serious hematologic diseases.

Key data being presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its partners at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include:

  • Multiple analyses of CD19-targeted CAR T cell therapy liso-cel, highlighting studies of the treatment in additional hematologic malignancies, including results from the Phase 1 TRANSCEND NHL 001 study in patients with heavily pretreated, relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma and results from the Phase 1 TRANSCEND CLL 004 study in patients with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Moreover, a matching-adjusted indirect comparison of liso-cel vs. axicabtagene ciloleucel and tisagenlecleucel, and an analysis of outcomes in the outpatient setting will highlight new insights in treating R/R large B-cell lymphoma.
  • Reinforcing the company’s commitment to patients with multiple myeloma, presentations evaluating BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapies in collaboration with bluebird bio, including: an analysis for ide-cel from the pivotal KarMMA study evaluating quality of life outcomes in R/R multiple myeloma. Additional safety, patient subgroup and correlative analyses from the KarMMa study highlighting the impact of prior therapies and features associated with CAR T expansion. In addition, updated results from the Phase 1 CRB-401 trial evaluating safety and responses in heavily pretreated patients with longer follow-up will be reported. Finally, updated results from the Phase 1 CRB-402 study of early-stage CAR T cell therapy bb21217 will also be presented.
  • The first efficacy and safety results from a triplet combination study including iberdomide, a cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD) agent, with daratumumab or bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients with heavily pretreated R/R multiple myeloma.
  • More than 40 abstracts highlighting Bristol Myers Squibb’s recent treatment advances for hard-to-treat myeloid diseases, with multiple quality of life analyses including data on reduced hospitalizations and associated estimated costs with Onureg (azacitidine tablets) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in first remission from the Phase 3 QUAZAR AML-001 study. New health-related quality of life outcomes from the Phase 3 BELIEVE and MEDALIST studies of Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), in beta thalassemia and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, will also be presented.

“Our purpose continues to be translating groundbreaking research across many hard-to-treat diseases and the nearly 100 studies being presented at this meeting illustrate our continued focus, with new modalities and different targets in our pipeline supporting the next waves of innovation in hematology,” said Samit Hirawat, M.D., executive vice president, chief medical officer, global drug development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “This year’s ASH represents an opportunity to highlight new data supporting our recently approved therapies, as well as other important advances across our pipeline. As we mark one year in growing a combined organization, we look forward to ASH as an exchange that underscores our commitment to delivering potentially beneficial survival outcomes and quality of life improvements for patients.”

Seite 1 von 7
Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers and Diseases Across Small Molecule, Biologic and Cell Therapies at ASH 2020 Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research across its hematology portfolio at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will take place virtually from December 5 to 8, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Pfizer and BioNTech Reach an Agreement to Supply the EU With 200 Million Doses of Their BNT162b2 ...
MSCI Equity Indexes November 2020 Index Review
Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and ...
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages ...
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
09.11.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Late-Breaking Phase 2 Data Demonstrating the Safety and Efficacy of Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis
06.11.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) with Two Cycles of Chemotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
05.11.20
Zuversicht beim US-Pharmakonzern Bristol-Myers steigt
05.11.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Data at ACR Convergence 2020 Underscore Commitment to Advancing Science for Patients with Difficult-to-Treat Immune-Mediated Diseases
05.11.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.11.20
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
03.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Deutliche Kurserholung am Wahltag
03.11.20
Aktien New York: Kurserholung gewinnt an Fahrt am Wahltag
03.11.20
Aktien New York: Dow schwingt sich am Wahltag weiter nach oben

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.05.20
80
Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?