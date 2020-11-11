Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers and Diseases Across Small Molecule, Biologic and Cell Therapies at ASH 2020
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research across its hematology portfolio at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will take place virtually from December 5 to 8, 2020. Data from nearly 100 company-sponsored studies will be featured, reinforcing the depth and diversity of the company’s development program and commitment to discovering potential new options to treat patients with blood cancers and other serious hematologic diseases.
Key data being presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its partners at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include:
- Multiple analyses of CD19-targeted CAR T cell therapy liso-cel, highlighting studies of the treatment in additional hematologic malignancies, including results from the Phase 1 TRANSCEND NHL 001 study in patients with heavily pretreated, relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma and results from the Phase 1 TRANSCEND CLL 004 study in patients with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Moreover, a matching-adjusted indirect comparison of liso-cel vs. axicabtagene ciloleucel and tisagenlecleucel, and an analysis of outcomes in the outpatient setting will highlight new insights in treating R/R large B-cell lymphoma.
- Reinforcing the company’s commitment to patients with multiple myeloma, presentations evaluating BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapies in collaboration with bluebird bio, including: an analysis for ide-cel from the pivotal KarMMA study evaluating quality of life outcomes in R/R multiple myeloma. Additional safety, patient subgroup and correlative analyses from the KarMMa study highlighting the impact of prior therapies and features associated with CAR T expansion. In addition, updated results from the Phase 1 CRB-401 trial evaluating safety and responses in heavily pretreated patients with longer follow-up will be reported. Finally, updated results from the Phase 1 CRB-402 study of early-stage CAR T cell therapy bb21217 will also be presented.
- The first efficacy and safety results from a triplet combination study including iberdomide, a cereblon E3 ligase modulator (CELMoD) agent, with daratumumab or bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients with heavily pretreated R/R multiple myeloma.
- More than 40 abstracts highlighting Bristol Myers Squibb’s recent treatment advances for hard-to-treat myeloid diseases, with multiple quality of life analyses including data on reduced hospitalizations and associated estimated costs with Onureg (azacitidine tablets) in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in first remission from the Phase 3 QUAZAR AML-001 study. New health-related quality of life outcomes from the Phase 3 BELIEVE and MEDALIST studies of Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt), in beta thalassemia and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, will also be presented.
“Our purpose continues to be translating groundbreaking research across many hard-to-treat diseases and the nearly 100 studies being presented at this meeting illustrate our continued focus, with new modalities and different targets in our pipeline supporting the next waves of innovation in hematology,” said Samit Hirawat, M.D., executive vice president, chief medical officer, global drug development, Bristol Myers Squibb. “This year’s ASH represents an opportunity to highlight new data supporting our recently approved therapies, as well as other important advances across our pipeline. As we mark one year in growing a combined organization, we look forward to ASH as an exchange that underscores our commitment to delivering potentially beneficial survival outcomes and quality of life improvements for patients.”
