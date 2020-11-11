Bristol Myers Squibb Showcases Research Advancing Outcomes Addressing Hard-to-Treat Blood Cancers and Diseases Across Small Molecule, Biologic and Cell Therapies at ASH 2020

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research across its hematology portfolio at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will take place virtually from December 5 to 8, 2020. Data from nearly 100 company-sponsored studies will be featured, reinforcing the depth and diversity of the company’s development program and commitment to discovering potential new options to treat patients with blood cancers and other serious hematologic diseases.

Key data being presented by Bristol Myers Squibb and its partners at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition include: