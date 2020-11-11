Pfizer Announces Positive Results from Fifth Phase 3 Trial of Abrocitinib, Evaluating Safety and Efficacy Across Different Dosing Regimens

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today positive top-line results from the Phase 3 JADE REGIMEN study. This 52-week study investigated abrocitinib, an investigational oral once-daily Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, in patients 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) following response to initial open label induction treatment with abrocitinib 200mg. Patients were randomized into one of three arms: 200mg, 100mg, or placebo. Both doses of abrocitinib met the primary endpoint, resulting in significantly fewer patients experiencing a loss of response requiring rescue treatment, or “flaring,” compared to those randomized to placebo. Both doses also met the key secondary endpoint of a larger percentage of patients maintaining an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) response of clear or almost clear relative to placebo.

“Atopic dermatitis brings a lot of uncertainty and disruption to daily life, and the unpredictability of flares can make treating and managing the disease complex and frustrating,” said Michael Corbo, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “These latest results from our Phase 3 clinical trial program shed light on the potential abrocitinib, if approved, could have to prevent troublesome flares in patients.”

JADE REGIMEN Top-Line Results

The study met its primary and key secondary endpoints. After achieving clinical response in the induction period, patients who continued on the higher dose of abrocitinib, 200mg, or switched to the lower dose, 100mg, had a significantly higher probability of not experiencing a flare compared to those on placebo through week 52 (81.1%, 57.4%, and 19.1%, respectively; p<0.0001 for both doses versus placebo). In addition, patients who continued on the higher dose of abrocitinib were significantly less likely to flare than those on the lower dose (p<0.0001). Patients on either dose of abrocitinib were significantly more likely to maintain an IGA score of clear (zero) or almost clear (one) compared to placebo (p<0.0001 for both doses versus placebo).

The primary endpoint after treatment in the 12-week induction phase was the loss of response requiring rescue treatment among groups during the blinded treatment period up to 40 weeks. Loss of response requiring rescue treatment, or a “flare,” was defined as a loss of at least 50% of the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) response at week 12 and an IGA score of two or higher (on a five-point scale). The key secondary endpoint was the loss of response based on an IGA score of two or higher.