 

HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 20, 2020

MOSCOW, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Friday, November 20, 2020.

HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time, 2:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

We recommend to use the dial-in option only if you would like to ask questions. In this case please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call start time and clearly state the requested information. For listen only mode, please use the webcast link.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:
   
Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928338
UK (local):  +44 (0) 8444 819752
UK (toll free): 0800 279 6619
USA (local):  +1 646 741 3167
USA (toll free): +1 877 870 9135
Russian Federation (local):  +7 495 249 9851
Russian Federation (toll free): 810 800 2114 4011
Conference ID:  2992016

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xcs64ueg

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries
Roman Safiyulin
Phone: +7 966 005-17-82
E-mail: r.safiyulin@hh.ru 

Media Inquiries
Alexander Dzhabarov
Phone: +7 926 687-2624
E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru 

About HeadHunter:

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and CIS focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.


