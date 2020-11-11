HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 20, 2020

MOSCOW, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) (“HeadHunter”), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released on Friday, November 20, 2020.



HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Moscow time, 2:00 p.m. London time) the same day.