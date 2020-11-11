 

Prolific Parkinson’s Researcher Dr. Alberto J. Espay Joins Pharmather as Scientific Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.11.2020   

Dr. Espay to advise Pharmather on the clinical development of ketamine for Parkinson’s Disease

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Alberto J. Espay, MD, MSc, FAAN, as a scientific and clinical advisor to the Company. Dr. Espay currently serves as Professor and Endowed Chair of the University of Cincinnati James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Center for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders.

“We would like to welcome Dr. Espay as a scientific and clinical advisor to our team and we look forward to his contributions in our clinical development of ketamine in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s Disease,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of Pharmather. “Dr. Espay brings invaluable knowledge and experience in the clinical paradigm in Parkinson’s Disease and he will be instrumental in our regulatory and clinical plans to advance our ketamine program for Parkinson’s Disease and movement disorders.”

Dr. Espay stated: “There is a significant need for new therapies in the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and movement disorders. The established research with ketamine as a potential treatment for levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s Disease is very promising and I am pleased to serve as advisor to Pharmather at this stage of their clinical development.”

Dr. Alberto Espay, MD, is professor and endowed chair of the University of Cincinnati James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Center for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders. He trained in neurology at Indiana University as well as in clinical and electrophysiology of movement disorders at the University of Toronto, where he obtained a master’s degree in clinical epidemiology and healthcare research. A prolific researcher and author, Dr. Espay has published more than 250 peer-reviewed research articles, 25 book chapters and seven books. His most recent is the first targeting the general public, Brain Fables.

