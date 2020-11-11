 

TransUnion Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend of $0.075 per Share

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.075 per share for the third quarter 2020. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2020.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Telephone 		investor.relations@transunion.com 
312-985-2860

