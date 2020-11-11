Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that the Company’s leadership team will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

The Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. James Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karla Lewis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present virtually at 1:00 p.m. ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Karla Lewis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen Koch, Senior Vice President, Operations, will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.